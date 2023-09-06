D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Vizlib in Its Sale to insightsoftware

D.A. Davidson & Co. serves as exclusive financial advisor to Vizlib, a UK-based software company that builds powerful visual analytics products for Qlik Sense users, in its sale to insightsoftware. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive financial advisor to Vizlib, a UK-based software company that builds powerful visual analytics products for Qlik Sense users, in its sale to insightsoftware.

“We are incredibly excited for this transformational partnership between Vizlib and insightsoftware. The team at D.A. Davidson was vital in this process and we are thankful for the guidance the team provided,” said Martin Mahler, CEO of Vizlib. “Their transaction expertise, critical thinking, unparalleled understanding of the industry, and commitment throughout the process resulted in a terrific outcome for Vizlib and its shareholders.”

Founded in London in 2016, Vizlib creates value-add solutions for Qlik Sense that help customers around the world elevate their approach to data visualization and analytics. Through its cloud-based team collaboration management software, Vizlib enables users to take their dashboarding, reporting, and project planning to new levels, driving data literacy and accelerating speed to insight across teams and organizations. Vizlib also offers Qlik users additional powerful features such as write-back for strategic and operational planning, read-only dashboards, data segmentations, spreadsheet risk management, data quality management dashboards, CRM, segmentation planning, master data management, workflow approval management, contextualized communications, teamwork management, read-only dashboards, and insight sharing.

This transaction highlights the success of D.A. Davidson’s strategic partnership with MCF International and showcases the Technology team's ability to execute cross-border transactions and offer clients deep domain expertise.

“The Vizlib team has done a tremendous job establishing Vizlib as the leading data analytics solution provider and data visualizations library to the Qlik ecosystem,” said Brad Gevurtz, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson. “We anticipate strong growth ahead for Vizlib within the broader insightsoftware portfolio.”

D.A. Davidson Investment Banking is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: technology, consumer, diversified industrials, and financial institutions. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,620 employees and offices in 30 states.

Subsidiaries include D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.