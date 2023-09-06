Passthrough and Altvia Launch First CRM-Integrated Investor Onboarding Solution, OnboardingBridge

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Altvia and Passthrough announced the launch of OnboardingBridge, the first solution to fully integrate a CRM with an investor onboarding solution, so that General Partners can provide a best-in-class investor experience.

Passthrough is a leader in fund workflow automation for investors, fund managers, and other fintechs. They enable investors to speed through the onboarding process, allowing fund managers to close capital commitments in minutes instead of weeks. Altvia is a market-leading software provider of CRM, Data Analytics, LP Portal, and Data Room. Their end-to-end solution, and unmatched expertise, help alternative investment firms seamlessly evolve and manage complexity as they grow, multiply funds, and expand their LP base. Since its initial announcement earlier this year, the strategic partnership with Altvia has enabled GPs to improve relationships with their LPs by providing a seamless, digital experience throughout the entire onboarding process.

Altvia’s OnboardingBridge powered by Passthrough, is the first solution to fully integrate a CRM with an investor onboarding solution. This strategic integration delivers rapid data processing, minimized onboarding risk, and expedites fund closures. This allows fund managers to close a raise weeks or even months faster by establishing one source of truth for investors. Altvia’s AIM CRM and Passthrough seamlessly transfer data back and forth by way of OnboardingBridge, which provides GPs with the most elegant and streamlined LP onboarding solution in private markets.

"Our objective has always been straightforward: to solve investor onboarding at the infrastructure level. By partnering with Altvia earlier this year, we leapt closer to that goal," explains Tim Flannery, Co-founder & CEO of Passthrough. "Through OnboardingBridge, GPs can now prioritize relationship management without the burden of data administration. While Passthrough streamlines document completion and data system integration, GPs can get back to running their funds and utilizing readily accessible investor data."

With OnboardingBridge, Passthrough and Altvia users will be able to efficiently utilize, import, and export accurate, pre-populated investor sub doc data for immediate use in Altvia’s AIM CRM. Additionally, rapid and seamless data transfer minimizes business delays, enabling teams to accelerate fund closing timelines without additional workloads. Its real-time visibility empowers firm-wide collaboration by providing a live onboarding status to investor relation teams within Altvia’s AIM CRM with no additional work.

“OnboardingBridge is a first-of-its-kind solution that’s directly addressing many of the data administration problems plaguing GPs and LPs everywhere,” says Jeff Williams, Altvia’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Especially as firms and GPs continue to grow and expand their LP base – we want to be providing them with the tools they need to seamlessly evolve and manage complexity. With the help of Passthrough, we’ve been able to do just that.”

“We’ve achieved data continuity throughout our fundraising process with OnboardingBridge,” says Sara Anderson, PennantPark’s Investor Relations Product Manager. “Because our fundraising and investor data seamlessly flows between our CRM and sub docs now, we’ve been able to use the time previously spent on manual processes for building relationships with our LPs, giving them a better experience all round. We can close our raise faster and our team is happier.”

To learn more about Passthrough and Altvia’s partnership, and how to get started with OnboardingBridge, please visit: https://passthrough.com/altvia or meet both teams in person at Private Equity International’s Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications Forum, held at Parc 55 in San Francisco on September 20 and 21.

About Passthrough

Passthrough turns workflows like subscription document execution into solved problems – seamlessly manages subscription document distribution, execution, and compliance in minutes. Founded by former leaders from the Carta Investors Services team Alex Laplante, Ben Doran, and Tim Flannery, Passthrough provides an integrated platform solution that makes the subscription document process turnkey for investors with replicable and verifiable identity information built in for future use. In addition to subscription documents, Passthrough also offers a comprehensive AML & KYC compliance product which collects information from investors so fund managers can remain compliant.

About Altvia

Altvia is a market-leading provider for CRM, investor and deal management systems specifically built for Private Capital Market firms. The company's cloud-based platform (AIM, ShareSecure, Correspond, and Answers) is transforming the way GP's deliver continuous value, real-time decision support, and secure communications to their valued constituents. Marquee firms across multiple verticals trust Altvia to optimize operational functions and enable critically important communications. Altvia is a Marlin Equity Partners portfolio company.