Naveo Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

SOMERVILLE, Mass. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Naveo Credit Union, a full service, not-for-profit credit union in Massachusetts, today announced its partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to more people.

“ Naveo Credit Union’s mission is to guide the financial lives of the people we serve – in the neighborhoods where we live,” said Andrea White, President & CEO of Naveo Credit Union. “ Through our partnership with Upstart and their use of AI, we’re able to reach more people and accelerate our mission by expanding access to credit across more Massachusetts neighborhoods through our personal loans.”

Naveo Credit Union became an Upstart Referral Network lending partner in February 2023. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet Naveo’s credit policies will receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a Naveo-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“ We’re excited to have Naveo Credit Union as a new lending partner on the Upstart Referral Network,” said Michael Lock, SVP of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “ With Upstart, Naveo is able to expand membership and help more people in their neighborhood meet their financial needs through personal lending.”

To learn more about Upstart for Credit Unions and the Upstart Referral Network, please watch this video.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates across races, ages, and genders, while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 80% of borrowers are approved instantly, with zero documentation to upload. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, and small-dollar “relief” loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California, and Columbus, Ohio.

About Naveo Credit Union

Naveo Credit Union is a full service, not-for-profit credit union with branches in Somerville and Cambridge, MA, which have been serving the community for ninety-five years. Membership at Naveo is open to anyone who lives, works or attends school in Middlesex, Suffolk and parts of Essex counties. Naveo is a 168 million dollar credit union, serving nearly 10,000 members of diverse backgrounds. For more information, visit www.naveo.org.