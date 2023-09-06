Good Harbor Partners ramps up exclusive M&A Advisory support of education and workforce clients with News-O-Matic, Qualified, and Aktiv Learning exits

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On July 20, 2023, France-based publisher Bayard Jeunesse continued its’ U.S. expansion with the acquisition of News-O-Matic (Press4Kids), with Good Harbor Partners (GHP) serving as exclusive M&A Advisor for News-O-Matic. The News-O-Matic exit marks a wave of successful transactions over the past year for GHP clients, including, among others, the sale of technical talent assessment firm Qualified.io to Andela, the world’s largest marketplace for remote technical talent, and the sale of mobile-first STEM provider Aktiv Learning to dynamic courseware platform Top Hat.

GHP also provided corporate development services to support the growth of, among others, postsecondary higher education course-sharing platform Acadeum, and peer-to-peer tutoring platform Knack, both raising growth capital and achieving significant milestones over the past year. To help GHP’s expanded market footprint in the US and abroad, the firm appointed Amazon executive Ken Eisner as Partner, as announced here.

GHP Founder and Managing Partner Mark Miller attributes the recent momentum to a number of factors. Said Miller, “The market has shifted in terms of both access to capital and valuations, driving more companies to consider a strategic exit. If founders have not thoughtfully considered and played out this option, they can find themselves in a disadvantageous position, facing a recapitalization or worse. Given our deep understanding of and access to the market, GHP is especially skilled at helping clients determine whether and when they should consider selling, then quickly testing the market to understand and adapt to that response.”

For Qualified.io Founder and CEO Jake Hoffner, the merger into Andela gave Qualified a perfect platform to scale. Andela uniquely valued Qualified’s capacity to understand the underlying skill sets of their developers, knowing it would expand Andela’s value proposition and differentiation. Hoffner, now Andela’s Head of Product, said, “This was a life-changing event for me and my family. I have for some time recognized the best way to achieve our goal of transforming the software engineering hiring process, we had to be part of a larger platform. I want to build things rather than get drawn into all of the administrative responsibilities a growing company requires. Andela offers a global platform and infrastructure to let me focus on what we do best.”

For Knack CEO Samyr Qureshi, GHP facilitated a dual process based on incoming inquiries from prospective buyers of considering a strategic exit versus a growth capital investment. "After building out the materials for a sale process and testing the market, GHP brought a novel and compelling strategic investor to the table. GHP's Managing Partner Mark Miller and the GHP team did a great job of helping us consider our various options. Ultimately, we determined that the best pathway was to consume additional capital to accelerate our growth from the strategic and inside investors.”

For a deeper dive into GHP’s services and clients, please visit https://www.goodharborpartners.com or schedule a call.

About Good Harbor Partners

Good Harbor Partners (GHP) is a boutique mergers & acquisitions and outsourced corporate development firm in the service of innovators. The firm focuses on the learning and workforce space, where the team has deep knowledge and relationships, built on decades of experience as operators. By applying a unique, high-touch approach, the firm enables clients to actualize their vision and achieve their personal and professional goals. GHP has a track record of delivering outsized exits for high potential, growth companies.