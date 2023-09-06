TOGGLE AI Introduces Direct Trading Integration With Tradestation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TOGGLE AI, the intelligent investing dashboard, introduced today the expansion of its direct trading integrations with the addition of TradeStation Group, Inc. (“TradeStation”), a Florida-based company whose operating subsidiaries provide award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage services for trading stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and crypto that aim to offer the ultimate trading experience.

TradeStation clients can now execute trades directly from the TOGGLE AI platform, while taking advantage of the entire suite of tools offered by TOGGLE AI, from AI-powered News Insights to the popular TOGGLE Leading Indicator.

“TradeStation has made it a cornerstone of our mission to offer superior technology and financial education for our clients. Establishing a connection with TOGGLE AI gives our clients the ability to access a highly sophisticated set of data science tools that can be used to conduct their own research and analytics on all types of assets, including stocks, futures, options, and bonds with TradeStation Securities and certain cryptocurrencies with TradeStation Crypto,” said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Group. “The relationship between TradeStation and TOGGLE AI underscores the growing importance of AI in financial services.”

“We are excited to be working with TradeStation, which has been at the forefront of innovation for 40 years. We share a commitment with TradeStation for empowering investors with technology and transparency. Marrying TradeStation’s brokerage services and TOGGLE AI’s generative AI tools was a natural fit for our users,” said Jan Szilagyi, CEO and Co-Founder of TOGGLE AI. “TOGGLE users will now have access to TradeStation’s brokerage services and the ability to seamlessly execute trades through an API connection right from our platform.”

TOGGLE AI is a generative AI solution that provides fully autonomous global market analytics and portfolio monitoring services via web, mobile, and API for retail and institutional clients. Over 100,000 traders have signed up for TOGGLE AI, and connected portfolios from dozens of institutions around the globe. Direct trading integrations allow users to engage with TOGGLE AI's actionable AI-driven insights immediately. TOGGLE AI uses machine learning and AI to help bridge the financial literacy gap for investors and establish a culture of informed trading and sustainable investments.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies provide innovative fintech tools and are focused on delivering the ultimate trading experience to our clients. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and digital assets. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, as well as via API technologies that provide seamless access to TradeStation’s brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation’s offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to hone the skills of seasoned traders. In 2022, TradeStation commissioned the Miami Bull, an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue, presented in Miami to both honor the city and champion the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA’S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA’s regulatory oversight and examinations.

About TOGGLE AI

TOGGLE AI is an award-winning, intelligent investment dashboard empowering both institutional and retail investors with curated insights on individual securities and their broader portfolios. Like a GPS or co-pilot for investing, the platform helps investors navigate a wide array of markets with instant insights tailored to their investing style. For more information, please visit toggle.ai.