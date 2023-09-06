ECS Attains New Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions and ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) brand, has attained the new Microsoft “Solutions Partner” designation in three solution areas: Azure Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation, and Data & AI. The new designation attests to the technical capabilities, expertise, and customer success record that ECS brings to every Microsoft cloud implementation it undertakes.

A Microsoft partner since 2000, ECS had attained seven “Gold Partner” certifications as of last fall, when Microsoft retired its Silver and Gold designations and introduced the new Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. The new program and partner designations focus on six solution areas where customer demand is now strong and growing.

“The new designations of the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program are useful indicators,” said ECS Director of Partnerships Jeff Rozines. “They not only assure our customers of our specialized Microsoft cloud expertise, but also speak to how well we’re evolving our skills and capabilities so we can continue to offer leading solutions in tomorrow’s market.”

“ECS is proud of its 23 years of partnering with Microsoft and providing clients with innovative cloud solutions,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “We continuously invest in meeting the rigorous and evolving standards Microsoft sets for its partners so we can continue to help our customers optimize Microsoft technologies in support of their digital transformation efforts.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,800 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT consulting. For more information, please visit asgn.com.