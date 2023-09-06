Bidgely Named Leader in Customer Experience and Customer Engagement Analytics by Guidehouse Insights

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely has been recognized by Guidehouse Insights as a “Leader” once again in enabling exemplary customer experience and engagement through its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data analytics. The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Customer Engagement and Experience Analytics, evaluated 14 vendors each using “energy usage insights” to engage end-use customers and deliver value across utility initiatives. Bidgely was specifically noted for scaling its personalized consumption insights from homes to small- to medium-sized businesses, supporting behavioral load shifting as well as its expansion into EV managed charging. Bidgely is also the only company in the “Leader” category with a product line of solutions organically developed in-house.

“We are honored to again be recognized as a Leader by Guidehouse Insights for enhancing engagement between utilities and their customers with our unrivaled disaggregation technology," said Gautam Aggarwal, Chief Revenue Officer at Bidgely. “As energy consumers shift from static ratepayers to active grid participants, creating strong customer relationships is essential for utilities to deliver a clean, reliable energy grid in the years ahead.”

Guidehouse Insights’ leaderboard profiled Bidgely’s AI-enabled disaggregation technology, which breaks down household-level energy use into appliance-specific categories across every hour of the day, without the need for customer input or monitoring hardware. Noting Bidgely’s technological sophistication, sizable customer base and geographic reach, the report highlighted Bidgely’s use of energy intelligence to support critical utility initiatives, including end-to-end program management, smart home optimization and complex rate analytics. The report also showcased Bidgely’s direct end-customer engagement strategies (i.e. home energy reports, smart alerts, consumer web portals and call center tools) for achieving valuable energy and cost-savings.

This year’s leaderboard emphasized the emerging use of energy intelligence to support utilities beyond home energy management. Bidgely’s position as a “Leader” reflects the company’s continued success in applying appliance-level data insights to broader customer engagement initiatives, including behavioral demand response, load forecasting and rate design. Bidgely’s electric vehicle (EV) analytics capabilities and Managed Charging Solution are also specifically recognized for providing customers with direct access to telematics functionalities via email alerts and notifications without installing a separate mobile app.

According to the report, Bidgely’s “impressive market traction is partially a function of its nearly unmatched marketing prowess; the company’s perceptive approach to promoting brand awareness is one of its greatest strengths.” Additional highlights include Bidgely’s 85 percent CSAT by end consumers, 95 percent customer retention and +43 executive net promoter score.

Bidgely’s AI-powered data analytics have earned multiple leaderboard placements in recent years, including Guidehouse Insights’ Home Energy Management, Smart Meter Analytics, AI Vendors for DER Integration and AI for EV Management.

To learn more about Bidgely's superior strategy and execution for developing, marketing and delivering customer experience and engagement solutions, download Guidehouse Insights’ full report: Customer Engagement and Experience Analytics.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, EV detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and TOU rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.