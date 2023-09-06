Sourcewell Awards Recycling and Repurposing Equipment Contract to Morbark

WINN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morbark, LLC, a global leader in equipment manufacturing for the recycling, forestry, biomass, tree care, and landscape markets, announced today that Sourcewell, a trusted service cooperative representing over 50,000 government, education, and nonprofit organizations, has selected Morbark as a preferred provider of Recycling and Repurposing Equipment (Contract #030923-MBI). This is the fifth consecutive contract Morbark has been awarded over the past ten years.

" Obtaining a Sourcewell contract is key to our success in municipal sales nationwide," said Erika Snyder, governmental sales representative for Morbark. " We are pleased to be awarded the Recycling and Repurposing Equipment contract once again."

With this new four-year contract, Sourcewell member agencies can access a full range of Morbark's equipment through a ready-to-use contract that streamlines the purchasing process. Morbark provides organizations flexibility and choice with an equipment portfolio that includes Morbark horizontal and tub grinders, whole tree chippers, Chiparvestors®, flails, Rayco forestry mulchers, and Denis Cimaf mulching attachments.

" We are incredibly proud to hold this contact," stated Michael Stanton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Morbark. " As we have seen over the past decade, cooperative purchasing is a beneficial tool for public organizations of all sizes as it saves time by streamlining the RFP process while ensuring exceptional value."

One of the largest purchasing cooperatives, Sourcewell provides members access to trusted and highly respected suppliers through nationally solicited contracts. Each supplier is rigorously assessed through a competitive process that ensures procurement requirements are met or exceeded. Last year, 40,000 agencies purchased over 6.5 billion worth of goods and services through over 450 Sourcewell contracts.

In addition to the Recycling and Repurposing Equipment contract, Morbark also holds a second contract (Contract #031721-MBI) for Tree Maintenance Equipment, which includes a prenegotiated contract for Morbark brush chippers, Rayco stump grinders and articulated wheel loaders, and Boxer compact utility loaders and attachments. To learn more about Sourcewell and other Municipal Buying Programs Morbark participates in, go to morbark.com/municipal-buying-programs.

About Morbark, LLC

An Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) holding, Morbark, LLC, has innovated and manufactured durable, high-performance equipment for 65 years. Morbark's equipment helps customers process and convert wood and organic waste materials into valuable, useful, and profitable by-products. The company produces a full line of brush chippers, stump cutters, mini skid steers and articulated wheel loaders, forestry mulchers, whole tree drum and disc chippers, flails, horizontal and tub grinders, and mulcher attachments for excavators and skid steers under the Morbark, Rayco, Denis Cimaf, and Boxer equipment brands. Sales and aftermarket support are through a worldwide, authorized dealer network. For more information, please visit www.morbark.com.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchase program with over 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations.