Prolucent and UKG Announce Technology Integration Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prolucent Health®, a leading provider of enterprise-wide healthcare workforce optimization software and services, today announced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading global provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people. With more than 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the human capital management industry focused on creating better employee experiences and improving business outcomes.

Through this strategic collaboration, healthcare organizations using UKG’s AI-powered, cloud-based, global workforce management solution, can connect with Prolucent’s LiquidCompass workforce optimization platform to seamlessly procure and schedule flexible labor within UKG solutions. The technology partnership allows UKG users to automatically integrate schedule and worker data on Prolucent’s platform to expand internal flexible staffing pools, effectively manage outside agency labor from order to invoice through a vendor-neutral program, and tightly align flexible and core staff management for a more sustainable, cost-effective workforce.

Prolucent’s LiquidCompass workforce optimization platform and services allow healthcare providers to connect with the right talent, strengthen the hiring process, gain control of staffing costs, and manage workforce needs across all labor types using a single integrated platform. The company’s unparalleled reporting, workforce benchmarks, and trends data inform real-time decision making to provide a competitive advantage while meeting the needs of a challenging labor market that is demanding more flexibility and work-life balance.

“UKG shares our vision for an AI-driven, centralized people-focused platform that helps healthcare providers of all sizes build a better-balanced workforce that is responsive to meeting both employee and patient care needs,” said Bruce Springer, co-founder and CEO of Prolucent. “Given the serious staffing shortages facing healthcare, the need for new and innovative workforce management solutions is more critical than ever. We are proud to partner with UKG to help advance their workforce management capabilities and streamline the process for fulfilling flexible staffing solutions.”

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform. FleX by UKG is a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

“Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspire people,” says Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. “Partners like Prolucent allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience and meets the needs of people throughout their life-work journey.”

The UKG partnership comes at a time of growing momentum for Prolucent, who recently announced the hiring of Patrick Gundersen as chief revenue officer and signed an agreement with Northwell Health to implement VMS+, a flexible workforce platform to manage flexible labor resources on a single enterprise-wide platform across the health system’s 21 hospitals.

About Prolucent Health, Inc.

Prolucent empowers flexible workforce solutions, streamlining the way healthcare meets total workforce needs with end-to-end solutions that provide cost effective and sustainable answers to healthcare’s workforce challenges. For more information, please visit www.prolucent.com.