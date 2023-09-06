Sensedia Presents FDX's Jean-Paul LaClair on Fintech South's Main Stage, September 12, 2023

This month, under the banner of “Reliability, Innovation and Transparency”, FinTech South, one of the leading fintech summits, will kick off. Sensedia will have an active presence there and Sensedia has gathered Natalia Cruz, Filipe Torqueto and Lisa Arthur from Sensedia to preview the event.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensedia, a global leader in delivering API solutions for companies adopting a more digital, connected, and open strategy, today announced it will present Financial Data Exchange's (FDX) Jean-Paul LaClair and host a panel discussion on open banking lessons learned from the global community at Fintech South. As a Gold Sponsor of the event, Sensedia's US Director and Global CMO, Lisa Arthur, will offer opening remarks for the Banking Innovation Track on September 13.

"We're thrilled to sponsor the Banking Innovation Track at this year's Fintech South. The event brings together the brightest global fintech leaders to share and learn from each other," said Arthur. "Sensedia's deep experience and success working with large banks, payers and fintechs to incorporate open banking, expand cross border payments and realize tremendous growth is something the US is poised to adopt on a greater scale, and we're honored to support these important conversations."

Non-profit FDX unifies the US and Canadian ﬁnancial industry around a common, interoperable, royalty-free standard that creates more secure and convenient access to financial data for consumers and businesses. The FDX API operates through the principles of control, access, transparency, traceability, and security. FDX members include financial institutions, fintech companies, financial data aggregators, consumer advocacy groups, payment networks and other industry stakeholders.

LaClair manages FDX's comprehensive product portfolio, including API documentation, security guidelines, and the creation of a certification program. LaClair's keynote, Championing Open Finance in North America: FDX and Why It Matters, is September 12 at 2:15 ET on the Fintech South main stage. LaClair will address the key issues of Open Banking vs Open Finance, interoperability between systems and companies, FDX, benefits of Open Banking, and API strategy for analytics, security and partner ecosystem.

The fireside chat, featuring Sensedia's head of open finance, Natalia Cruz, and head of US solutions architect, Filipe Torqueto, alongside Rendimento Pay's CEO, Eduardo Goni de Oliveira, begins at 3:00 PM ET on September 13 in room 205. The expert panel will discuss Open Banking initiatives, focusing on open APIs, embedded finance and Rendix, Rendimento's cross border payment solution. The chat will illustrate how open finance can enable new revenue streams, increase ROI, and revolutionize how customers interact with payers and financial institutions around the globe.

To see more about Sensedia’s presence at FinTech South, check out a sneak peek here: https://youtu.be/J_E2e6-Sf-w?si=IbS7Y3vT89m67IGq

Meet with Sensedia representatives at booth 36 during Fintech South, held in the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA, September 12 - 13, 2023.

About Sensedia

Sensedia simplifies enterprise architecture and integrations to improve business efficiency and agility. Whether leveraging legacy systems, unlocking data, creating new customer experiences or adopting new business models, Sensedia's solutions go beyond API management, working in partnership to help customers do more, faster and better with APIs, microservices and their architecture. By enabling digital strategies through a more flexible architecture, Sensedia empowers its clients' businesses to become more agile, composable and connected. More at www.sensedia.com.