AEO Inc. Reports Second Quarter Revenue and Operating Profit Above Expectations; Raises Annual Outlook Reflecting Strengthened Demand and Profit Initiatives

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023.
“I am pleased to report second quarter revenue and operating profit that exceeded our expectations. Demand picked up in June and July reflecting brand strength and on trend collections that are resonating well with customers, supported by exciting new marketing campaigns. It’s encouraging to see positive momentum continue into the third quarter, across brands and channels,” commented Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.
“Looking to the second half, we are excited about future product arrivals, leveraging the positive response to early fall goods and delivering innovative customer connections. At the same time, we are keeping a sharp eye on the consumer environment and planning appropriately. We are taking action to position the business for improved profit, with preliminary initiatives included in our increased 2023 outlook. As we continue to optimize our operations, I am confident in our ability to strengthen profitability longer-term.”
Second Quarter 2023 Results:
- Total net revenue of $1.2 billion was up slightly to the second quarter of 2022. Store revenue was up 4%. Digital revenue declined 7%.
- Aerie revenue of $380 million rose 2% versus second quarter 2022. Comp sales were flat. American Eagle revenue of $767 million declined 1% versus second quarter 2022. Comp sales declined 2%.
- Gross profit of $453 million increased approximately 22% compared to $370 million in the second quarter of 2022 and reflected a gross margin rate of 37.7% compared to 30.9% last year. Merchandise margin expansion was driven by lower markdowns reflecting inventory control and lower transportation and product costs. Gross profit also benefited from early profit improvement initiatives as well as lower delivery, distribution and warehousing costs.
- Selling, general and administrative expense of $332 million was up 8% to last year. Higher corporate compensation, incentives and other corporate expense were partially offset by cost efficiencies. SG&A increased 190 basis points as a rate to sales versus second quarter 2022.
- Operating income was $65 million, reflecting a 5.4% margin.
- Diluted EPS was $0.25. Average diluted shares outstanding were 196 million.
Inventory
Total ending inventory declined 7% to $637 million compared to $687 million last year, with units down 11%. The company continues to maintain inventory discipline.
Capital Expenditures
Capital expenditures totaled $46 million in the second quarter. For 2023, management continues to expect capital expenditures to approximate $150 to $175 million.
Profit Improvement Focus
This year, the company launched a comprehensive review of its cost structure, with near-term opportunities identified primarily within the gross margin, which represents approximately 70% of the company’s expense base. In the second quarter, initial benefits were realized, contributing to the year-over-year improvement in the gross margin. The increased outlook for fiscal 2023, incorporates additional back half benefits in addition to stronger business trends. The profit improvement project is ongoing with initiatives being launched across the company’s expense base, which are expected to yield results over the next 12 to 24 months.
Outlook
For the year, management expects revenue to be up low single digits to last year, compared to prior guidance for revenue in the range of flat to down low single digits. Operating income is expected to be in the range of $325 to $350 million, up from prior guidance of $250 to $270 million. This reflects better than expected business performance in the second quarter, in addition to strengthened demand and continued profit improvement in the back half of the year. The outlook includes approximately $25 million in benefits from the company’s profit improvement initiatives. With better business trends, the company is accruing incentives and expects SG&A to be up in the low double digits for the year.
For the third quarter, management’s outlook reflects revenue up low single digits with operating income in the range of $115 to $125 million. With incentive accruals skewed to the back half of the year, SG&A is expected to increase in the mid-teens. Depreciation is expected to be similar to the second quarter.
Conference Call and Supplemental Financial Information
Management will host a conference call and real time webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call, dial 1-877-407-0789 or internationally dial 1-201-689-8562 or go to www.aeo-inc.com to access the webcast and audio replay. Additionally, a financial results presentation is posted on the company’s website.
|AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|
175,315
|
|$
|
98,214
|
|Merchandise inventory
|
636,972
|
|
687,046
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
271,333
|
|
220,803
|
|Prepaid expenses and other
|
117,871
|
|
171,326
|
|Total current assets
|
1,201,491
|
|
1,177,389
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
1,038,505
|
|
1,210,285
|
|Property and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation
|
758,736
|
|
775,969
|
|Goodwill
|
264,964
|
|
271,406
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
90,312
|
|
98,651
|
|Non-current deferred income taxes
|
21,990
|
|
37,017
|
|Other assets
|
55,909
|
|
58,500
|
|Total assets
|$
|
3,431,907
|
|$
|
3,629,217
|
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|
238,660
|
|$
|
198,645
|
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
309,517
|
|
328,348
|
|Unredeemed gift cards and gift certificates
|
51,156
|
|
51,111
|
|Accrued compensation and payroll taxes
|
74,509
|
|
50,788
|
|Accrued income taxes and other
|
17,372
|
|
16,708
|
|Other current liabilities and accrued expenses
|
71,262
|
|
72,461
|
|Total current liabilities
|
762,476
|
|
718,061
|
|Non-current liabilities:
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
970,862
|
|
1,137,656
|
|Long-term debt, net
|
3,225
|
|
376,522
|
|Other non-current liabilities
|
22,345
|
|
24,055
|
|Total non-current liabilities
|
996,432
|
|
1,538,233
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Common stock
|
2,496
|
|
2,496
|
|Contributed capital
|
334,447
|
|
380,959
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(11,566
|
)
|
(40,017
|
)
|Retained earnings
|
2,158,294
|
|
2,000,021
|
|Treasury stock
|
(810,672
|
)
|
(970,536
|
)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
1,672,999
|
|
1,372,923
|
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|
3,431,907
|
|$
|
3,629,217
|
|Current ratio
|
1.58
|
|
1.64
|
|AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|GAAP Basis
|13 Weeks Ended
|July 29, 2023
|% of
Revenue
|July 30, 2022
|% of
Revenue
|Total net revenue
|$
|
1,200,879
|
|
100.0
|
%
|$
|
1,198,124
|
|
100.0
|
%
|Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and warehousing expenses
|
747,863
|
|
62.3
|
%
|
828,107
|
|
69.1
|
%
|Gross profit
|
453,016
|
|
37.7
|
%
|
370,017
|
|
30.9
|
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
331,872
|
|
27.6
|
%
|
307,832
|
|
25.7
|
%
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|
55,854
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
48,171
|
|
4.0
|
%
|Operating income
|
65,290
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
14,014
|
|
1.2
|
%
|Debt related charges
|
-
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
60,066
|
|
5.1
|
%
|Interest expense, net
|
951
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
3,421
|
|
0.3
|
%
|Other income, net
|
(2,150
|
)
|
-0.2
|
%
|
(1,839
|
)
|
-0.2
|
%
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
66,489
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
(47,634
|
)
|
-4.0
|
%
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
17,919
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
(5,168
|
)
|
-0.5
|
%
|Net income (loss)
|$
|
48,570
|
|
4.0
|
%
|$
|
(42,466
|
)
|
-3.5
|
%
|Net income per basic share
|$
|
0.25
|
|$
|
(0.24
|
)
|Net income per diluted share
|$
|
0.25
|
|$
|
(0.24
|
)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
195,329
|
|
180,189
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
196,103
|
|
180,189
|
|GAAP Basis
|26 Weeks Ended
|July 29, 2023
|% of
Revenue
|July 30, 2022
|% of
Revenue
|Total net revenue
|$
|
2,281,805
|
|
100.0
|
%
|$
|
2,253,161
|
|
100.0
|
%
|Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and warehousing expenses
|
1,415,610
|
|
62.0
|
%
|
1,495,118
|
|
66.4
|
%
|Gross profit
|
866,195
|
|
38.0
|
%
|
758,043
|
|
33.6
|
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
644,217
|
|
28.2
|
%
|
606,587
|
|
26.9
|
%
|Impairment, restructuring and other charges
|
21,275
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
-
|
|
0.0
|
%
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|
112,582
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
95,540
|
|
4.2
|
%
|Operating income
|
88,121
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
55,916
|
|
2.5
|
%
|Debt related charges
|
-
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
60,066
|
|
2.7
|
%
|Interest expense, net
|
1,642
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
8,009
|
|
0.4
|
%
|Other (income), net
|
(5,461
|
)
|
-0.2
|
%
|
(6,283
|
)
|
-0.3
|
%
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
91,940
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
(5,876
|
)
|
-0.3
|
%
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
24,918
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
4,850
|
|
0.2
|
%
|Net income (loss)
|$
|
67,022
|
|
2.9
|
%
|$
|
(10,726
|
)
|
-0.5
|
%
|Net income (loss) per basic share
|$
|
0.34
|
|$
|
(0.06
|
)
|Net income (loss) per diluted share
|$
|
0.34
|
|$
|
(0.06
|
)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
195,214
|
|
174,544
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
196,822
|
|
174,544
|
|AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
|RESULTS BY SEGMENT
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|For the 13 weeks ended
|For the 26 weeks ended
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|Net Revenue:
|American Eagle
|
$
|
767,018
|
|
$
|
777,828
|
|
$
|
1,438,110
|
|
$
|
1,463,407
|
|Aerie
|
$
|
380,413
|
|
$
|
371,683
|
|
$
|
739,495
|
|
$
|
693,395
|
|Total Segment Net Revenue
|
$
|
1,147,431
|
|
$
|
1,149,511
|
|
$
|
2,177,605
|
|
$
|
2,156,802
|
|Other (1)
|
$
|
108,318
|
|
$
|
110,393
|
|
$
|
217,675
|
|
$
|
200,077
|
|Intersegment Elimination
|
$
|
(54,870
|
)
|
$
|
(61,780
|
)
|
$
|
(113,475
|
)
|
$
|
(103,718
|
)
|Total Net Revenue
|
$
|
1,200,879
|
|
$
|
1,198,124
|
|
$
|
2,281,805
|
|
$
|
2,253,161
|
|Adjusted Operating Income:
|American Eagle
|
$
|
128,664
|
|
$
|
109,110
|
|
$
|
234,203
|
|
$
|
213,015
|
|Aerie
|
$
|
57,253
|
|
$
|
11,830
|
|
$
|
112,922
|
|
$
|
54,903
|
|Total Segment Adjusted Operating Income
|
$
|
185,917
|
|
$
|
120,940
|
|
$
|
347,125
|
|
$
|
267,918
|
|Other (1) (3)
|
$
|
(10,341
|
)
|
$
|
(11,507
|
)
|
$
|
(26,648
|
)
|
$
|
(27,732
|
)
|Intersegment Elimination
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|General corporate expenses (2)
|
$
|
(110,286
|
)
|
$
|
(95,419
|
)
|
$
|
(211,081
|
)
|
$
|
(184,270
|
)
|Total Adjusted Operating Income
|
$
|
65,290
|
|
$
|
14,014
|
|
$
|
109,396
|
|
$
|
55,916
|
|Less: Impairment, restructuring and other charges(3)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(21,275
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|Total Operating Income
|
$
|
65,290
|
|
$
|
14,014
|
|
$
|
88,121
|
|
$
|
55,916
|
|Debt related charges
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
60,066
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
60,066
|
|Interest expense, net
|
$
|
951
|
|
$
|
3,421
|
|
$
|
1,642
|
|
$
|
8,009
|
|Other income, net
|
$
|
(2,150
|
)
|
$
|
(1,839
|
)
|
$
|
(5,461
|
)
|
$
|
(6,283
|
)
|Income before income taxes
|
$
|
66,489
|
|
$
|
(47,634
|
)
|
$
|
91,940
|
|
$
|
(5,876
|
)
|Capital Expenditures
|American Eagle
|
$
|
16,249
|
|
$
|
18,754
|
|
$
|
31,192
|
|
$
|
34,524
|
|Aerie
|
$
|
10,889
|
|
$
|
30,244
|
|
$
|
22,077
|
|
$
|
61,259
|
|Other (1)
|
$
|
6,154
|
|
$
|
4,107
|
|
$
|
11,730
|
|
$
|
5,132
|
|General corporate expenditures (2)
|
$
|
12,810
|
|
$
|
16,359
|
|
$
|
26,960
|
|
$
|
26,943
|
|Total Capital Expenditures
|
$
|
46,102
|
|
$
|
69,464
|
|
$
|
91,959
|
|
$
|
127,858
|
|(1) The Todd Snyder brand, Unsubscribed brand, and Quiet Platforms have been identified as separate operating segments; however, as they do not meet the quantitative thresholds for separate disclosure, they are presented under the Other caption.
|(2) General corporate expenses are comprised of general and administrative costs that management does not attribute to any of our operating segments. These costs primarily relate to corporate administration, information and technology resources, finance and human resources functional and organizational costs, depreciation and amortization of corporate assets, and other general and administrative expenses resulting from corporate-level activities and projects.
|(3) $21.3 million of pre-tax impairment, restructuring and other charges related to Quiet Platforms, including $10.8 million of long-lived asset impairment charges, $5.6 million of severance costs, and $4.9 million of contract related charges for the 26 weeks ended July 29, 2023.
|AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
|STORE INFORMATION
|(unaudited)
|
Second Quarter
|
YTD Second Quarter
|
2023
|
2023
|Consolidated stores at beginning of period
|
1,180
|
|
1,175
|
|Consolidated stores opened during the period
|AE Brand (1)
|
2
|
|
6
|
|Aerie (incl. OFFL/NE) (2)
|
3
|
|
5
|
|Todd Snyder
|
2
|
|
3
|
|Consolidated stores closed during the period
|AE Brand (1)
|
(3
|
)
|
(5
|
)
|Total consolidated stores at end of period
|
1,184
|
|
1,184
|
|AE Brand (1)
|
866
|
|Aerie (incl. OFFL/NE) (2)
|
300
|
|Todd Snyder
|
13
|
|Unsubscribed
|
5
|
|Total gross square footage at end of period (in '000)
|
7,293
|
|
7,293
|
|International license locations at end of period (3)
|
279
|
|
279
|
|(1) AE Brand includes AE stand alone locations, AE/Aerie side-by side locations, AE/OFFL/NE side-by-side locations, and AE/Aerie/OFFL/NE side-by-side locations.
|(2) Aerie (incl. OFFL/NE) includes Aerie stand alone locations, OFFL/NE stand alone locations, and Aerie/OFFL/NE side-by-side locations.
|(3) International license locations (retail stores and concessions) are not included in the consolidated store data or the total gross square footage calculation.