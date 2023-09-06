Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official Commercial FX Partner for Aston Villa Football Club

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay1, a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with Aston Villa Football Club to become their Official Commercial Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner.

Through this partnership, Aston Villa, along with their broader ecosystem of corporate business partners* will be able to gain access to and utilise Corpay’s innovative solutions to help mitigate their foreign exchange exposure. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will enable them to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

"The Corpay Cross-Border team is very excited to be named the Official Commercial FX Partner for Aston Villa F.C." said Brad Loder, Vice President, Cross-Border Marketing, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "With our strong focus on growing the Corpay brand, along with our corporate payments and foreign exchange business globally, we are excited by the opportunity to partner with one of the Premier Leagues oldest and most successful football clubs.”

“We are thrilled to announce a partnership with Corpay.” said Chris Heck, President of Business Operations Aston Villa. “Like Aston Villa, they are a global brand with lofty ambitions who will authentically integrate with the business side of the club. This partnership is a sign of our strategic approach to sponsorship and commercial development as we look forward to a new era of greatness at Aston Villa."

About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Aston Villa Football Club

Founded in 1874, Aston Villa Football Club is a founding member of the Football League and a leading institution in the English game. One of only five English clubs to have been crowned champions of Europe, the team has historically enjoyed exceptional success domestically, including seven First Division Championships, seven FA Cup titles, and five Football League Cups.

A club of the future, AVFC is committed to innovating technologically, on and off the pitch, providing best in-class experience for fans and leading the football industry for best practice. United behind the club values of Pride, Passion and Purpose, Aston Villa Football Club continually thrives to push the boundaries of what a football club should be.

1“Corpay” (a Fleetcor (NYSE: FLT) brand) in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of the Corpay brand is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

* Subject to credit and compliance approval from the relevant Corpay company.