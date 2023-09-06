AECOM selected as Lead Designer for Washington State Department of Transportation’s I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it will serve as Lead Designer for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT)’s I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project, which will be led by Skanska. As part of an integrated design-build team, AECOM will work in partnership with the contractor, Skanska, to deliver this vital project.

“AECOM is honored to leverage our more than 30-year track record supporting WSDOT to build a better-connected, accessible road network in Bothell and its surrounding communities,” said Matt Crane, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. West region. “Our local knowledge and extensive experience designing and delivering tolling infrastructure projects make us uniquely positioned to bring this project to life.”

The I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project calls for expansion and renovation along 4.5 miles of the I-405 corridor in Bothell, Washington that extends the dual express toll lane (ETL) system from south of the I-405/SR 522 interchange to the I-405/SR 527 interchange. Additional improvements include new lanes, direct access ramps, interchange improvements, infrastructure in support of Sound Transit’s Stride Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) program, and new fish passage culverts within the project vicinity. Once complete, the communities throughout the entire I-405 corridor will benefit from these major improvements of added express toll lane capacity, improved traffic flow, and direct access to state highways and improved multimodal connections to regional transit service.

“Creating thriving, connected communities is core to our mission of delivering a better world,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “AECOM is proud to play a vital role in building a better-connected road network along one of the most congested routes in the state. We look forward to delivering this project successfully, providing services focused on quality, safety, and efficiency.”

