Stellus Capital Management, LLC Provides Unitranche Financing in Support of BV Investment Partners’ Investment in the Hardenbergh Group.

HOUSTON & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellus Capital Management, LLC (“Stellus”) announced today that its affiliates acted as administrative agent and provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of BV Investment Partners’ (“BV”) growth-oriented investment in The Hardenbergh Group (“THG”), a leading provider of non-clinical professional staffing, consulting, physician peer review and outsourced solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide.

Founded in 1991 by Mary Hardenbergh and based in Livonia, Michigan, The Hardenbergh Group is the gold standard in high-value consulting and the interim staffing of medical services professionals and other non-clinical roles essential to patient safety, quality of care and other governance, risk and compliance (GRC) requirements of leading healthcare organizations.

Matt Siatczynski, Vice President of BV, said, “We are excited to partner with Stellus and appreciate their support and thoughtful approach during the financing process,” he added, “We look forward to expanding our relationship with Stellus to jointly support Hardenbergh’s strategic growth plan.”

“We are pleased to partner with BV, a premier middle-market private equity firm, and for the opportunity to support the Hardenbergh Group,” said Bill Haverland, Principal at Stellus, adding, “We believe THG’s mission-critical solutions and strategic long-term vision alongside BV’s industry network and expertise, will enable continued success as the market leader in addressing critical GRC requirements faced by the healthcare industry.”

About Stellus Capital Management

Stellus Capital Management (“Stellus”) is one of the longest-tenured direct lenders specializing in senior secured loans in the lower middle market. Formed within the D.E. Shaw Group in 2004, Stellus spun out in 2012 and today manages $2.9 billion across various investment vehicles including closed-end institutional funds, a public BDC (NYSE: SCM), and a perpetual non-traded private BDC. Stellus is a single strategy firm and its founding partners have invested together in the lower middle market for 19+ years with a track record of over $8.5bn deployed across ~350 transactions. Stellus is headquartered in Houston, TX with offices in the Washington D.C. area and Charlotte, NC. Learn more at stelluscapital.com.