flō Announces its Collaboration with the Weizmann Institute of Science regarding Advanced Materials for Optical Use

REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--flō has signed an exclusive license agreement with Yeda Research and Development Co., Ltd. regarding the use of Weizmann Advanced Materials used for optical coatings to be applied via flō’s proprietary Additive Manufacturing (AM) technology. These optical coatings were developed by Prof. Milko van der Boom and his team.

Given the complexity of its technology, it was imperative for flō to partner with the most prestigious institution the nation has to offer – the Weizmann Institute of Science. flō’s CEO & Chairman Jonathan Jaglom stated: “We are humbled by this partnership. The Institute’s vast know-how regarding advanced materials in optics, coupled with its amazing academic talent, gives us unprecedented access to innovation resources. We have the advanced technology, staff, and the right partnerships in place – a recipe for success.”

The Challenge:

Optical lenses invariably require suitable protective coatings. These coatings range in function and vary according to customer needs. Today’s coating technology is non-digital (analog), whereby lenses are typically dipped into a solution (wet processes). However, this process is time costly, labor intensive, and is often performed manually. Furthermore, because this process is analog, repeatability becomes more difficult, often resulting in defects. According to Dr. Vered Pardo Yissar, Business Development Director: “flō is uniquely positioned to bring new and innovative solutions regarding ophthalmic coatings. These unique multi-material and multi-layered coatings can be used to accurately apply a variety of coating dyes. We are very excited about the developments already in place between the respective teams.”

Our Solution:

A digital process using flō’s proprietary technology offers vast improvements in optical coatings regarding functionality, cost, quality, sustainability, and more. The ability to control the coating process down to the level of micro-sized pixels opens a wide new range of design possibilities. flō’s CTO & Founder, Dr. Claudio Rottman, stated: “The partnership with the Weizmann Institute provides new possibilities for ophthalmic coatings, and the combination of advanced materials with AM technology will lead to significant breakthroughs. Having Israel’s brightest minds to help us in our search for new solutions makes this partnership even more exciting.”

About flō

Located in central Israel, flō seeks to transform the ophthalmic market by providing digitized coating solutions through Additive Manufacturing technology via unique multi-material and multi-layering techniques. This innovative approach provides ophthalmic labs with new possibilities regarding coating options that are both improved in terms of functionalities and that are offered at a lower price. Our vision at flō is simple: To digitize all things optical using Additive Manufacturing.

About Yeda

Yeda Research and Development Company Ltd. is the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science. Yeda currently manages approximately 500 unique patent families and has generated the highest income per researcher compared to any other academic technology transfer operation worldwide. Through the years, Yeda has contributed to the commercialization of a number of groundbreaking therapies, such as Copaxone, Rebif, Tookad®, Erbitux®, Vectibix®, Protrazza®, Humira®, and the CAR-T cancer therapy Yescarta®. For more information, visit www.yedarnd.com.

About the Weizmann Institute of Science

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel is one of the world's top-ranking multidisciplinary research institutions. Noted for its wide-ranging exploration of the natural and exact sciences, Weizmann Institute's scientists are advancing research on the human brain, artificial intelligence, sustainability, computer science and encryption, astrophysics and particle physics, and are tackling diseases such as cancer, while also addressing climate change through environmental, ocean, and plant sciences.