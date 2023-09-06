Airbyte Integrates with Datadog to Ensure Reliability of Data Pipelines

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open-source data movement platform, today announced an integration with Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. This integration gives customers the ability to monitor and analyze data pipelines with extensive reporting of nearly 50 metrics – at no additional cost.

The integration of Airbyte Self-Managed with Datadog’s data observability and security monitoring capabilities helps organizations observe the health of their business-critical data pipelines by providing:

An overview of the overall performance of Airbyte data pipelines from a centralized location;

Detection and instant alerts on failing syncs or connections;

Notifications on long-running jobs, which could indicate latency issues.

"The new Datadog integration provides transparency and actionable insights to help users better understand their usage and gain comprehensive insights to optimize performance,” said Michel Tricot, CEO, Airbyte. “This helps ensure reliable data pipelines by heading off any surprises and preventing data issues in the sync process.”

“Airbyte extracts information and loads it into data warehouses, data lakes, and databases using pre-built connectors. It’s a complicated process with a lot of moving pieces,” said Yrieix Garnier, vice president of product, Datadog. “The integration of Airbyte and Datadog gives users peace of mind that they can track the status of data pipelines across their organization, and troubleshoot faulty data integration workflows to ensure data quality.”

The integration is available immediately. To begin using it, existing Datadog customers can configure their Airbyte deployments to send metrics to Datadog. Users not already on Datadog can sign up and get started with a free trial. Users not already on Airbyte can sign up for free.

Airbyte continues to innovate and support cutting-edge technologies to empower organizations with data integrations. The Datadog integration marks another significant milestone in Airbyte's commitment to providing powerful and efficient solutions for data integration and analysis.

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community – with more than 800 contributors – and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data movement leader running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte offers four products: Airbyte Open Source, Airbyte Self-Managed, Airbyte Cloud, and Powered by Airbyte. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.