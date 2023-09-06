Cybersecurity Leader eSentire Announces Partnership with Kterio, the Leader in Building Data Control Solutions, to Reduce Cyber Risk and Prevent Business Disruption Across Critical Infrastructure Organizations

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eSentire, Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and Kterio, the leading provider of smart building operating systems, today announced that they have formed an ecosystem partnership for the Healthcare, Industrial and Commercial Real Estate sectors. Companies in these sectors are seeking broader, more robust solution outcomes to reduce cybersecurity risk while maintaining optimum building performance. Together, eSentire and Kterio will evaluate customer risks across traditional threat vectors and the building infrastructures supporting sustainability initiatives, building management, and operations.

Kterio has developed a revolutionary smart building operating system, Kterio OS. By harnessing the power of integrated data, Kterio uses Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to deliver portfolio-level, site-level, & equipment-level reporting, benchmarking, and asset visualization. Kterio customers realize savings in reduced energy consumption, fewer maintenance calls, and AI-enabled capital-expense optimization. eSentire is the leading global provider of Exposure Management, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. By combining its open XDR platform technology, 24/7 threat hunting, generative AI expertise and proven security operations leadership, eSentire helps organizations anticipate, withstand, and recover from cyberattacks. As leaders in their respective fields, eSentire and Kterio are uniquely positioned to deliver a 24/7 full-scale solution to support the teams charged with managing the multiple, vast, physical sites of critical infrastructure firms.

“Clients and ecosystem partners are seeking solutions, which coalesce cybersecurity controls with building asset controls, to form a complete risk picture,” said Bob Layton, Chief Channel Officer, eSentire. “Organizations will also see operational efficiency and cyber resilience gains through this unification. Our Healthcare and Industrial clients are solving for this now and bringing eSentire to the table to deliver the security operations expertise needed. This partnership with Kterio is integral in furthering the visibility and control we can deliver across IoT environments.”

Kterio and eSentire’s ecosystem partnership will first explore joint service offerings to mutual customers while creating new paths to enhance cyber resilience and improve attack surface visibility across operational controls.

“We are delighted to form this new ecosystem partnership with eSentire. Our clients, around the world, are solving operational controls and efficiencies utilizing Kterio OS ML/AI tools right now. They’re asking us for cybersecurity solutions that tie into the Kterio data science and enterprise-class service portfolio. eSentire’s proven leadership position in cybersecurity and their investment in AI and LLMs make for a natural ecosystem partnership,” said Larry Yogel, Chairman and CEO, Kterio. “Kterio is a disruptor in a legacy industry, and we see a shared vision with eSentire,” he added.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), protects the critical data and applications of 2000+ organizations in 80+ countries across 35 industries from known and unknown cyber threats by providing Exposure Management, Managed Detection and Response, and Incident Response services. eSentire's award-winning global e3 partner ecosystem, representing experience, expertise, eSentire, has been awarded a 5-Star rating in the Partner Program Guide by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, for five consecutive years. The e3 ecosystem focuses on mapping partner engagement, productivity and overall experience to how business leaders choose to consume best-in-class cybersecurity services through marketplaces, global Managed Services Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), Value Added Resellers (VARs), and Technology Service Brokers. For more information and to become a partner, visit: www.esentire.com/partners and follow @eSentire.

About Kterio

Kterio is a technology leader bringing unprecedented intelligence to buildings through its operating system (OS) and Smart Solution Center (SSC) platform. Kterio enables building owners to visualize and manage all their building assets and IoT sensors in a single platform. The Kterio OS and solution platform harnesses the power of data to reduce energy costs, and reduce maintenance costs, significantly improving the operational efficiencies of buildings. As a result of Kterio’s unique ability to integrate data from disparate systems, building owners are no longer tied to proprietary systems and maintenance contracts. Kterio OS uses ML/AI to predict and plan for equipment maintenance proactively, make changes that will save energy, and reduce carbon, enhancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. For more information, visit: Kterio.com and follow @Kterio.