Encino Environmental Makes Strategic Investment in SENSIA Solutions to Drive the Next Generation of Infrared Imaging Technology

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Encino Environmental Holdings LLC (“Encino Holdings”) today announced it has made a strategic majority investment in SENSIA Solutions, a market leader in cutting-edge solutions based on advanced infrared (IR) imaging technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Encino Holdings is an investment holding company controlled by BP Energy Partners in partnership with EnCap Investments L.P. and Williams and primarily operates through its subsidiary, Encino Environmental Services, LLC (“Encino”). Encino is a leader in source emissions testing, leak detection, methane monitoring, quantification, and analytics for the Energy sector and other greenhouse gas (GHG) impacted industries. Encino’s comprehensive offerings include ground-based continuous emissions monitoring and measurement services (“CEMS”), satellite-based monitoring solutions, emission reduction products as well as compliance and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) advisory services.

This investment will accelerate SENSIA’s growth and solidify the company’s leading position as one of the most innovative and advanced players in the AI-powered IR imaging market. SENSIA is well positioned to capitalize on the transition from single-point sensors to IR-based imaging with its groundbreaking technology that promises to revolutionize monitoring and help industries achieve their environmental performance goals to create a sustainable global energy system.

This strategic investment brings together Encino's expertise in energy operations, emissions monitoring, analysis, and mitigation services, along with SENSIA’s cutting-edge AI-powered Optical Gas Imaging (AI-OGI) camera technology. SENSIA AI-OGI systems enhance Encino’s current capabilities of delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions for improved emissions detection and real time quantification of methane emissions; as well as flare Destructive and Removal Efficiency (DRE) capabilities for oil and gas operators, biogas operators, landfill gas producers, and pipeline transporters. SENSIA IR technology is also used in safety and security applications in different industries, which will allow Encino to expand its unique offerings into additional sectors and geographic markets. Encino will also function as the primary distributor of SENSIA IR cameras to the North American energy industry.

SENSIA IR cameras are currently deployed within Encino’s Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) service line for compliance with state and federal regulations, including OOOOa. Additionally, these systems are proving to be advantageous for supporting international industry-related efforts such as The Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0. SENSIA AI-OGI capabilities include handheld units as well as fixed camera systems, which are used in Encino’s patented mobile emissions monitoring units, aboard drones, and other surveillance aircraft.

"Energy producers with complex operations are increasingly discovering they need more powerful tools and analytical frameworks to achieve their environmental performance goals," said Scott McCurdy, CEO of Encino Environmental. "Encino collaborates with clients to understand their emissions performance goals and then tailor a solution to their individual needs. SENSIA Solutions AI-OGI cameras combined with their Redlook smart monitoring software platform enhance and complement Encino’s existing offerings, that include satellite, ground and mobile emissions monitoring, and quantification solutions. By joining forces with SENSIA, Encino has solidified its position as a technology leader in emissions monitoring and mitigation services. We are excited to work more closely with Franciso and his team at SENSIA as well as SENSIA’s global distributors and partners."

Francisco Cortés, SENSIA founder and CEO, said, "Infrared imaging holds immense value for our society, spanning diverse fields such as energy, security, ecosystem protection, biomedical imaging, space exploration, defense, and countless others that we cannot even fathom today. The technological advancements awaiting us in the next five years promise to be exhilarating, with an impact akin to the development of the first IR-FPAs imaging sensors in the 80s."

About Encino Environmental Services

Formed in 2010 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Encino Environmental Services, LLC provides comprehensive emissions monitoring and mitigation solutions to Energy companies with a focus on Oil and Gas and Biogas markets. The Company delivers environmental performance solutions customized to each client’s individual needs and environmental performance goals. Encino’s comprehensive lineup of services includes emissions performance testing, stack testing, LDAR (leak detection and repair), CEMS (continuous emissions monitoring systems), methane monitoring via Satlantis micro satellites and advanced environmental data software. Our solutions help ensure regulatory compliance and ESG strategies and objectives. The Company operates across the U.S. covering all major oil and gas basins and select international markets. Additional information can be found at www.encinoenviron.com.

About SENSIA Solutions

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Madrid, Spain, SENSIA Solutions is a market leader in cutting-edge solutions based on proprietary AI-powered infrared (IR) imaging technology. The Company’s mission is to deliver value and create an impact in industry, environment, and society by expanding the massive application of IR imaging. Trust, reliability, exclusive value creation, and cost-effectiveness are the foundations of SENSIA’s commitment to customers. Additional information can be found at www.sensia-solutions.com.