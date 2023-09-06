Itron and Jordan Electric Power Company Sign Contract to Advance the Company’s Digital Transformation

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it is collaborating with Jordan Electric Power Company (JEPCO), the leading distribution company in Jordan on the Arabian Peninsula, to advance the company’s digital transformation. JEPCO is implementing its data collection solution with Itron Enterprise Edition™ (IEE) Meter Data Management (MDM) to streamline business operations and centralize data management. Itron channel partner, Advanced Technologies, will deploy IEE MDM which will initially enable JEPCO to manage data from more than 1.5 million smart meters, with the capability to manage an additional 100,000 meters per year over the next five years.

With IEE MDM, the leading unified data management system, JEPCO plans to maximize the benefits of its current smart meter roll-out project in the pursuit of sustainable energy security. JEPCO serves about 66% of Jordan’s total electricity consumers. Being the country’s leading energy provider, enabling data quality allows JEPCO to focus on delivering business outcomes such as ensuring energy security.

IEE MDM provides the utility with an industry leading, future proof solution for hosting data from its smart electric meters as well as future sensors, with further benefits of IEE MDM including:

Real time data collection: Near real-time data is securely collected, stored and managed to support millions of electric meters in one centralized location leading to increased quality of data.

Near real-time data is securely collected, stored and managed to support millions of electric meters in one centralized location leading to increased quality of data. Meter data quality and validation: IEE MDM uses rigorous calculation to supply accurate billing information to meet the needs of JEPCO’s business operations.

IEE MDM uses rigorous calculation to supply accurate billing information to meet the needs of JEPCO’s business operations. Built-in reporting and analytics: Quickly analyzes terabytes of information to find operational anomalies. Turns those analytics into actionable insights with advanced reporting options.

Quickly analyzes terabytes of information to find operational anomalies. Turns those analytics into actionable insights with advanced reporting options. Enhancing operational efficiencies: Reduced field costs through on-demand reading capabilities and two-way remote connect and disconnect.

Reduced field costs through on-demand reading capabilities and two-way remote connect and disconnect. Improved customer satisfaction: JEPCO can access timely data information to help speed up and resolve customer issues quickly, helping to create streamlined energy saving efforts.

JEPCO can access timely data information to help speed up and resolve customer issues quickly, helping to create streamlined energy saving efforts. Simplified Market Settlements: With IEE MDM, JEPCO can scale to support enormous volumes of data and settlement transactions, with experience built on helping utilities around the world to master market and technology transformations.

“As the largest electrical distribution utility in Jordan, our mission is to meet the growing needs of our customers and contribute to the implementation of Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision. In order to address the energy transition and increasing demand for electric power, JEPCO is on a journey of digital transformation. Itron’s expertise in energy transition software technology was critical to our selection of the IEE MDM platform as a core architectural component critical to our success,” said Hassan Abdullah, CEO of JEPCO.

“At Itron, we are committed to providing utilities, such as JEPCO, with the tools and resources to make the most of their meter data collection. With IEE MDM, JEPCO can turn data into valuable knowledge, centralizing data collection and distribution functions into a single repository to drive business operations and analytic outcomes,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “We are thrilled to support JEPCO and work together as they embark on their journey towards sustainable energy security.”

“Itron Enterprise Edition MDM solution provides JEPCO with the robust foundation it needs to maximize value from its smart meter deployment,” said Mohammad Shakhatreh, regional sales director in the Middle East at Itron. “As JEPCO uplevels its smart grid, Itron’s solution will play a critical role in their digital transformation. Using data insights from the meter, JEPCO can empower its customers to understand their energy usage. As JEPCO looks to modernize its grid and achieve excellence in serving its customer in Jordan, Itron's solution will give the utility the foundation it needs to maximize its smart meter deployment.”

"Advanced Technologies is excited to join forces with JEPCO and Itron to enhance operational efficiencies and to explore new avenues for digital transformation,” said Mamoon Dawood, CEO of Advanced Technologies. “As Itron’s partner and the solution integrator for this project, we are thrilled to contribute to our shared vision of helping to create a more resourceful world.”

IEE MDM enables utilities to undergo digital transformation, with MDM solutions to support rapidly expanding use cases with an increasing volume of data and analytics – at scale. Navigating the digital revolution, customers are managing business processes in the cloud with even more use cases, and as a result, customers are collecting and managing an increase in data. Itron’s data management solution drives IEE MDM's processing capabilities and ability to scale to meet our customers' future data and budget requirements.

IEE is the most globally deployed meter data management system in the world with its base comprising over 100 customers across six continents with more than 50 million meters in production. Designed for ease-of-use and task efficiency, this robust, accurate and intuitive solution is future-proof and expandable.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

