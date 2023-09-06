5Star Life Insurance Company Announces New Venture with Paylogix

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--5Star Life Insurance Company (5Star Life) announced today a new technology-based integration, through the Paylogix Tailored Market Solution, which provides 5Star Life’s customers, agents, and brokers a seamless enrollment and payment experience.

“This collaboration effort with Paylogix underscores 5Star Life’s commitment to innovation and provides customers with best-in-class administrative and end-consumer resources that are an ideal complement to our mission to provide industry-leading service and engagement experiences,“ said Sal Campanile, 5Star Life’s Vice President, Worksite Voluntary Benefit and Group Sales.

The Paylogix Tailored Market Solution simplifies voluntary benefit administration offering quick case set up, a comprehensive online enrollment site, easy case submission process, and a user-friendly online portal to support enrollment, ongoing eligibility management, and billing. This bespoke end-to-end solution adds efficiency and an enhanced digital customer experience to traditional insurer administrative systems.

“The partnership with 5Star Life exemplifies how technology-focused solutions which are standardized, automated, and simplified for providers, brokers, and end-users are critical to the success of voluntary benefits administration,” said Richard Pfadenhauer, CISSP, President & Founder of Paylogix.

About 5Star Life

5Star Life Insurance Company (5Star Life) is the life insurance underwriter of the Armed Forces Benefit Association (AFBA) member benefits and a growing provider of group and worksite voluntary insurance products. Its business model enables 5Star Life to serve the needs of a diverse clientele as an insurance provider to individuals and organizations and as a trusted partner to brokers. Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, 5Star Life is currently licensed in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam. 5Star Life was awarded on the Forbes World’s Best Insurance Companies 2023 list.

About Paylogix

Paylogix®, a third-party administrator, creates premium technology solutions that make voluntary benefit administration simpler and more secure, while delivering a better user experience. Paylogix serves as a trusted partner to benefit providers, brokers, and employers. Our thoughtfully designed tools to facilitate enrollment through billing and payment are automated, innovative, and secure to provide users with the data they need, when they need it.