HanesBrands and Florida State University Extend Long-Term Apparel Partnership

HanesBrands and Florida State University announced they have signed a multiyear extension of their current apparel partnership that gives HanesBrands exclusive rights to Florida State fanwear in the mass retail channel. (Graphic: Business Wire)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As college football kicks off, HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) and Florida State University announced they have signed a multiyear extension of their current apparel partnership that gives HanesBrands exclusive rights to Florida State fanwear in the mass retail channel. Additionally, the partnership includes collaborative retail activations marking key rivalries and events.

FSU is one of more than two dozen elite schools that have exclusive mass retail partnerships with HanesBrands, including Penn State, the University of Michigan, Clemson University and Auburn University. In addition, more than a dozen leading universities have primary apparel partnerships with HanesBrands, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Cincinnati, The Ohio State University and the University of Georgia.

“Florida State has a highly engaged student body and a committed alumni base, which together buoy the school and its academic and athletic teams,” said John Fryer, HanesBrands President of Licensed Sports Apparel. “We’re excited to match that passion with quality, creative apparel that Florida State fans love, while also expanding the school’s retail footprint. We want to meet fans where they shop, and that includes mass retail stores across the state.”

The partnership extension with HanesBrands was completed in conjunction with the university’s exclusive licensing agent, CLC.

Hanesbrands, a global apparel company, is renowned for its world-class, in-house design expertise, manufacturing proficiency and commitment to sustainability. In addition to Champion and Hanes brands, the eco-forward Alternative Apparel brand and ComfortWash® brand are also included in the company’s collegiate apparel program. Alternative Apparel is known for its soft, stylish and sustainable products, and the ComfortWash collection features vintage-washed tees and sweats made with cotton grown in the U.S.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.