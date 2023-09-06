Fortune Selects Quantum Health to 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortune magazine and Great Place To Work® have selected Quantum Health, the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List. Earning a spot on the list means that Quantum Health is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 208,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the healthcare industry.

“At Quantum Health, we believe that no one should have to navigate their healthcare alone. Ensuring that our millions of members feel loved and cared for during a healthcare journey is at the core of what our Healthcare Warriors® do tirelessly every day,” said Veronica Knuth, Chief People Officer for Quantum Health. “Our passionate, problem-solving Warriors not only advocate with empathy for members dealing with healthcare challenges, they seamlessly partner with our employer clients, providers and payers who are integral to the total healthcare experience. We are so grateful to Fortune and Great Place To Work for this award, and for what the award reflects — Quantum Health’s unique culture driven by the dedication of our Warriors to bring their best to those who need it most. It’s them we celebrate and thank for earning this incredible honor.”

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

“Fortune congratulates Quantum Health and other Best Workplaces in Health Care,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in healthcare is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what’s needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance.”

For employees, navigating insurance and understanding the costs of healthcare can be the hardest part of their healthcare journey. Only 20% of employees say they feel “very confident” they understand and know how to use their health benefits. Recent industry data reveals that while employees cited feeling most supported at open enrollment when they are choosing a healthcare plan, when the plan becomes “real” and they must navigate and make decisions, they don’t feel supported.

Quantum Health’s navigation platform and its industry-leading comprehensive care coordination service is addressing this frustrating employee healthcare experience. Unlike any other market solution, the Quantum Health platform links employees, employers and providers, proactively connecting them and intervening earlier in the healthcare process, for the greatest impact. Through its Real-Time Intercept® capabilities, Quantum Health integrates proprietary technology, data feeds, clinical expertise and robust, proactive provider engagement to address members’ needs and course of treatment in real time. This expert attention ensures employees are guided as crucial decisions about their care are made and they receive the most appropriate, cost-effective care and unparalleled support all along the way. Results include a better overall experience, improved healthcare behaviors, increased benefits and ecosystem utilization, enhanced clinical outcomes and cost savings.

