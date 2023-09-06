Veritone Renews AI and Monetization Partnership with U.S. Soccer

Veritone has renewed its AI and monetization partnership with U.S. Soccer. Through the global partnership, Veritone will continue to serve as the archive of record and a licensing partner for all U.S. Soccer-owned content including all National Teams. Veritone’s global licensing service utilizes its AI platform to enable marquee sporting and news rights holders worldwide to more efficiently and effectively archive and monetize their video rights. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Veritone has renewed its AI and monetization partnership with U.S. Soccer. Through the global partnership, Veritone will continue to serve as the archive of record and a licensing partner for all U.S. Soccer-owned content including all National Teams. Veritone’s global licensing service utilizes its AI platform to enable marquee sporting and news rights holders worldwide to more efficiently and effectively archive and monetize their video rights. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI software and services, today announced a comprehensive multi-year partnership extension with U.S. Soccer. As the governing body of soccer in the United States, U.S. Soccer includes the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams, Youth National Teams and Extended National Teams.

Through the global partnership, Veritone will continue to serve as the archive of record and a licensing partner for all U.S. Soccer owned content including all National Teams. Veritone’s global licensing service utilizes its AI platform to enable marquee sporting and news rights holders worldwide to more efficiently and effectively archive and monetize their video rights.

“We are excited to renew our partnership with Veritone, as they’ve been a key part in our efforts to efficiently manage our rights and optimize content monetization at U.S. Soccer,” said U.S. Soccer Vice President of Media Judy Matthew. “We look forward to continuing this collaboration and utilizing Veritone's state-of-the-art technology to further elevate our global reach and engagement within the soccer community."

“It’s a privilege to extend our long-standing relationship with U.S. Soccer and support the organization in commercial licensing and growth initiatives designed to increase revenues,” said Jay Bailey, Vice President of Content Licensing and Operations, Veritone. “The prowess and growth trajectory of U.S. Soccer’s global influence and engagement, led by dazzling performances on the pitch, enables Veritone to work seamlessly with brands, networks and documentarians to integrate match content into their creative productions.”

U.S. Soccer utilizes Veritone’s leading AI technology and licensing services, including Veritone Digital Media Hub, a digital asset management and monetization solution that helps content owners generate more revenue from their assets and provides metadata tagging and content management. Veritone’s technology captures, archives and enriches the entire digital inventory of U.S. Soccer including full match coverage, pre-clipped highlights, player interviews, video clips with multiple camera angles and more.

Digital Media Hub provides turnkey e-commerce functionality with search capability, media delivery, licensing and invoicing of U.S. Soccer content to sports networks, advertising agencies, producers, and film and TV studios. By making its content discoverable and licensable, U.S. Soccer has the ability to harness an incremental revenue stream from IP and owned video assets.

For many of its core licensing partners, including U.S. Soccer, Veritone implements a strategic approach to social media monetization by claiming unauthorized uses and producing net-new content from the deep archives.

For more information about Veritone Licensing, visit: licensing.veritone.com.

About U.S. Soccer

Founded in 1913, the U.S. Soccer Federation has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. During that time, the sport has grown tremendously at all levels. As U.S. Soccer looks towards the future, its mission is to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States. With a long-term and strategic approach, U.S. Soccer aims to accomplish its mission by supporting its members to increase participation at the youth and adult levels, develop world class players, coaches, and referees to consistently win at the highest levels on the international stage and serve the fans by engaging with them in deeper and more meaningful ways. For more information, visit ussoccer.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.