American Girl Celebrates Grand Opening of Its Newest Los Angeles Flagship Store at Westfield Century City

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Girl, known for helping kids grow up with courage, confidence, and strength of character and a cornerstone in the Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful brands, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest retail location at LA’s premier shopping destination, Westfield Century City. Kicking things off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, American Girl fans of all ages can enjoy a day to remember at this newly imagined flagship store, featuring the full assortment of American Girl’s signature dolls and accessories, along with the brand’s popular doll-and-girl fashions and award-winning books. In addition to carrying all the American Girl favorites, the two-level store features several enhancements, including an all-new retail concept and reimagined full-service restaurant with private party options, plus the signature Dolled Up Salon for dolls and girls.

“ Experiential retail, a concept American Girl pioneered more than 25 years ago, is one of the most powerful ways to engage our fans and deepen their connection with the brand,” says Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “ Situated in the heart of LA and known as the premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination, our newest flagship at Westfield Century City is the ideal place to showcase American Girl’s world-class experiences and create unforgettable memories for our fans.”

Top among the store’s new experiences is the iconic Dolled Up Salon, where—for the first time in LA—fans can join their American Girl dolls in getting matching hairstyles, mini manicures, and ear-piercing. Salon reservations can be made in advance and special packages are available with plenty of options for personalization.

Guests can also enjoy a delicious meal in the popular American Girl Cafe—with seatings for brunch, lunch, and the beloved Teatime tradition. The Cafe also has two party areas, including private room options, to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions, plus an all-new Berry Bar that offers sweet treats to go.

“ We are so excited to welcome American Girl to Westfield Century City. As LA’s top shopping, dining, and experience destination, we are thrilled to welcome such a beloved brand to our space,” says Louis Schillace, Senior General Manager of Westfield Century City. “ The opening of the new American Girl flagship offers guests from all over Southern California yet another reason to spend their day and make memories with us.”

To celebrate the new store opening, American Girl is supporting UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital (UMCH) with a $10,000 corporate donation to help provide state-of-the-art treatment for children in a compassionate and healing environment. In addition, as part of the Mattel Children’s Foundation Play It Forward program, customers can also make donations to UMCH at the new LA store.

During grand opening weekend, September 9 – 10, guests can be among the first to shop the new store and enjoy fun giveaways, like an American Girl poster and books (while supplies last). To make dining, salon, party, or personal shopping reservations for American Girl Los Angeles, please visit americangirl.com/retail or call 1-877-247-5223.

ABOUT AMERICAN GIRL

American Girl is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT, www.mattel.com), a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that nourish a girl’s spirit and help develop her strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby®, WellieWishers™, Create Your Own™, and American Girl’s classic historical characters. The company sells products through its award-winning catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers nationwide. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators. Connect with American Girl on: YouTube; Facebook; Instagram; TikTok; Pinterest

ABOUT WESTFIELD CENTURY CITY

A Los Angeles escape like no other, nestled amidst acres of open space and beautifully landscaped outdoor plazas, Westfield Century City combines on-trend fashion brands, award-winning chefs and culinary experiences, headline events and entertainment, multi-faceted health and wellness amenities, public art installations, and cultural programming – all in one place. After unveiling a $1 billion makeover in 2017 – the destination now features the West Coast’s first Eataly, a new three-level Nordstrom, new two-level Macy’s, fully renovated Bloomingdale’s, as well as a premium Equinox fitness club and spa. For more information, please visit: https://www.westfield.com/centurycity.

