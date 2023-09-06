Industry Titan Vyomesh Joshi, Retired Hewlett Packard EVP, Joins Legible as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) ("Legible” or the “Company"), a leading innovator in digital reading and entertainment, and an emerging global publisher, is honoured to announce the appointment of Mr. Vyomesh Joshi as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. Mr. Joshi brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving innovation and growth in technology companies, making him a valuable addition to the Legible team.

With over three decades of experience in the technology sector, Mr. Joshi, widely known as "VJ", has held executive leadership positions at some of the world's most prominent technology firms. VJ’s extensive background includes serving as Executive Vice President of Fortune 100 tech company Hewlett Packard (HP)’s Imaging and Printing Group, which generated one-fifth of global HP revenue and one-third of global HP profits. He has also served as President and CEO for four years at 3D Systems, for seven years as a board member at Yahoo!, and as a director for Wipro, a leading IT and communications firm, and L3Harris.

"We are excited to welcome Vyomesh Joshi as a Strategic Advisor," said Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible. "VJ's deep understanding of technology trends, business strategy, and customer-centric approaches aligns perfectly with Legible's mission to revolutionize how people interact with digital content."

In his role as a Strategic Advisor, Mr. Joshi will collaborate closely with Legible's executive team providing strategic insights, guidance on market positioning, and opportunities for product innovation. His vast industry knowledge and network are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Legible's future growth strategies and enhancing its position as an industry leader.

"I am honoured to join the Legible team as a Strategic Advisor," Vyomesh Joshi commented. "Legible has already made significant strides in redefining how the next generation will use technology to read, and I look forward to contributing to their continued success."

This strategic collaboration comes at a time when Legible is preparing to launch numerous revenue streams in its expanding role as a leading digital entertainment disruptor and innovator.

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a book entertainment and media company with a mission to provide access to millions of books to billions of readers, globally. Legible provides innovative eReading experiences to anyone, anywhere, with an internet-enabled device. Legible has developed two high-value verticals: a browser-based, mobile-first B2C eBook entertainment platform delivering a global online bookstore and reading system for the emerging web with high-growth potential called Legible.com; and a global B2B eBook conversion and production service with high revenue potential called Legible Publishing. Legible is transforming the digital publishing industry and poised to gain market share through innovative, 21st-century publishing and enriched global reading experiences.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This Press Release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding Legible’s business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Legible's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, currency fluctuations, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Legible believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward- looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward- looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Legible does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.