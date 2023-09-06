KBRA Releases Surveillance Report for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 2, 2023, KBRA downgraded the ratings for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWFG) ("Bankwell" or "the company"), including the senior unsecured debt rating to BBB- from BBB and the subordinated debt rating to BB+ from BBB-, while affirming the short-term debt rating of K3. KBRA also downgraded the ratings for the company’s subsidiary, Bankwell Bank ("the bank"), including the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings to BBB from BBB+, the subordinated debt rating to BBB- from BBB, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings to K3 from K2. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

About KBRA

