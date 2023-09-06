TVS Motor Company Creates a ‘New Freestyle Performance’ Segment with the Global Launch of Its All New Naked Sports TVS Apache RTR 310

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backed by a rich racing pedigree spanning over four decades, TVS Motor Company unveils the latest addition and a new flagship to its iconic Apache line-up: the TVS Apache RTR 310. This highly anticipated naked sports motorcycle is set to redefine the realm of two-wheeled exhilaration with its impressive blend of power, agility and style and is poised to captivate motorcycle enthusiasts and adrenaline aficionados around the world. It promises an unmatched riding experience, setting new benchmarks and offering a gateway into the world of the freestyler.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 leads in innovation right from its unique design, engine layout, heat management and many differentiated technologies which are focused on rider engagement, safety and comfort.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Motor Company has always transformed and redefined technology with the TVS Apache series at the helm, where we brought to life tech led innovations such as ride modes, slipper clutch, connectivity, fully adjustable suspension and the Built to Order Platform. The global launch of the all the new TVS Apache RTR 310 marks a momentous occasion for us, as this motorcycle encapsulates Apache’s 18 year legacy of innovation and performance. With the TVS Apache RTR 310, we're taking our engineering to a whole new level, offering enthusiasts a motorcycle that's not only powerful but also brings together different technologies to give a unique riding experience. This motorcycle is positioned to be the flagship product for many global markets including India, Europe, LATAM and ASEAN."

Speaking at the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache RTR 310 is the first of a new generation of Apache’s that inherit a 40 year racing pedigree and are based on our ‘Track to Road’ philosophy. This machine will be the start of a new era of Freestyle Performance Motorcycling with a core essence of thrill and fun. With many defining technologies, this flagship Apache like every other Apache will lead in technology setting new benchmarks for the category. Its cyborg inspired streetfighter design, all range torque and track tuned agility, elevates the fun of motorcycling for the new age riders – Power to Play for the Freestyler.

The TVS Apache RTR series is already established as a formidable force in the naked format amongst premium lifestyle segment, The TVS Apache series recently crossed its 5 million global sales milestone becoming the fastest growing premium motorcycle brand in the segment.”

Redefining Tech:

Segment First Segment Defining ■ Cruise Control ■ Bidirectional Quickshifter ■ Dynamic Class D LED Headlamp ■ Race Tuned Linear Stability Control ■ Dynamic Brake Lamp ■ Lightweight aluminum sub frame ■ 5 Ride Modes including all new Supermoto Mode ■ Tire Pressure Monitoring System ■ Climatic Control Seats (Heating and Cooling) ■ Unique Reverse Inclined DOHC Engine ■ 5” TFT Cluster with GoPro Control, Music Control, Voice Assist, Smart Helmet Device Connectivity, Telephony and Navigation ■ Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control with 6D IMU Cornering ABS

Cornering Traction Control

Cornering Cruise Control

Wheelie Control

Slope Dependent Control

Rear Lift-off Control