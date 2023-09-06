Insurity Celebrates its 15-Year Partnership with RCG Global Services, Marking a Legacy of Trust, Growth, and Digital Transformation

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, the leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced it is celebrating its 15-year partnership with RCG Global Services. RCG, a global digital transformation services provider, began its relationship with Insurity in 2008 as a technology vendor and has since evolved into a trusted system integrator (SI) partner. The strength of this partnership is evident by its repeated customer engagements, positive feedback, and expanded business footprint over time.

RCG Global Services focuses on enabling digital transformation to achieve measurable business outcomes. In its partnership with Insurity, RCG has increasingly taken on a leading role in its regulatory work and actively engages as a key SI partner. As a SI partner, RCG helps customers rapidly implement core Insurity solutions, increase efficiency, and generate greater impact through digital transformation.

RCG provides its regulatory expertise and works with Insurity’s customers on a daily basis to help implement upcoming regulatory changes. These efforts have helped elevate Insurity to its number one position in providing regulatory support and implementing changes to P&C insurers’ policy administration systems. RCG’s comprehensive knowledge, paired with their direct involvement with Insurity, has helped deliver substantial value to Insurity’s customers.

“ What started as a vendor-only relationship has evolved with time, and today, RCG stands tall as one of our key SI partners and regulatory experts,” said Jennifer Saylors, VP of SI Success, Insurity. “ RCG are not just partners but are an intrinsic part of the Insurity family. Our customers recognize and appreciate the unparalleled expertise RCG brings to the table, from their recent work in data science and geospatial analytics, to their expertise in the regulatory space.”

“ Our relationship with Insurity is based on our intrinsic knowledge of the insurance industry and Insurity’s extensive products and solutions. That said, it’s also about camaraderie, mutual respect, and shared experiences,” said Vincent Raineri, SVP at RCG Global Services. “ Over the last 15 years, we’ve celebrated professional and personal milestones with Insurity and their end customers, always prioritizing our collective success and enjoying our shared journey. We truly cherish every individual at Insurity for the value they bring and look forward to many more years of partnering together.”

Attendees at Insurity’s user conference, Excellence in Insurance, taking place in San Diego on October 4-6 can visit RCG’s booth to learn more about its partnership and collaboration with Insurity over the years.

To learn more about Insurity’s partnership with RCG, please contact Elizabeth Hutchinson at Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com or Vincent.Raineri@rccgs.com.

