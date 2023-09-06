VICI Properties Inc. Completes Acquisition of Four Properties in Alberta, Canada in Sale-Leaseback Transaction With Century Casinos, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced it has completed the previously announced transaction to acquire the real estate assets of Century Casino & Hotel Edmonton, Century Casino St. Albert and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino, each in Edmonton, Alberta and Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, (collectively the “Century Canadian Portfolio”) from Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) (“Century”) for an aggregate purchase price of C$221.7 million (US$162.4 million). The transaction was funded through a combination of proceeds from the partial settlement of forward equity sale agreements and from drawing down funds under the Company’s existing revolving credit facility in Canadian dollars.

Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, the Century Canadian Portfolio was added to the existing triple-net master lease agreement between VICI Properties and Century (the “Century Master Lease”) and annualized rent increased by C$17.3 million (US$12.7 million).

Additionally, the term of the Century Master Lease was extended such that the lease has a full 15-year initial base lease term, with four 5-year tenant renewal options, and Century has irrevocably agreed to exercise its initial renewal option.

The obligations of the tenants under the Century Master Lease continue to be guaranteed by Century Casinos, Inc.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500® experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ geographically diverse portfolio consists of 54 gaming facilities across the United States and Canada comprising approximately 124 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and more than 450 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry leading gaming and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of investing and financing partnerships with leading non-gaming experiential operators, including Great Wolf Resorts, Cabot, Canyon Ranch and Chelsea Piers. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

