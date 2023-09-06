Oregon Hospital Deploys 1st K5 and Industrial Client Renews Contract for 2nd Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces a new deployment and another contract renewal, both utilizing the Company’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”).

An Oregon healthcare organization with more than 70 primary care, specialty, and urgent care clinics; a hospital; a children’s hospital; and a 24-hour mental and behavioral health services center deployed its first K5 ASR at its hospital, a use case that represents one of Knightscope’s fastest growing market segments. When following Knightscope’s recommendations, ASRs can help healthcare clients meet or exceed the Joint Commission Hospital Accreditation Standards and potentially improve patient satisfaction that may in turn elevate Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Scores – a key industry metric. Knightscope is proud to play an ongoing role in improving the safety of our nation’s healthcare providers, its patients and visitors. The K5 will patrol this hospital’s parking lot to deter criminal activity while enhancing patient and staff experience.

A Texas-based manufacturer of premium quality lubricants and associated products for the automotive, industrial and drilling markets renewed its K5 contract for the second year. The client originally became dissatisfied with the unreliable and expensive security guards at its facility and was looking for an alternative to protect their property and deter unwanted visitors and criminals. The K5 ASR has proven to be the reliable, persistent presence needed to boost confidence in the safety of this Houston facility, which is exemplified by the client’s decision to renew the agreement.

