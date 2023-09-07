Mitsubishi Electric and Evercomm Enter into Cooperative Agreement

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Kei Uruma, “Mitsubishi Electric”) and EVERCOMM SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. (Headquarters: Singapore, CEO: Chen Chiu-Hao, “Evercomm”) jointly announced today that they have entered into a cooperative agreement to develop and market solutions that support carbon neutrality in the manufacturing sector. As part of the agreement, Mitsubishi Electric will take an equity stake in Evercomm to solidify the ties between the two companies.

In recent years, the global movement toward carbon neutrality as a measure against global warming has accelerated. Companies, particularly in the manufacturing sector, are facing increasing demands from stakeholders such as governments, shareholders, business partners and consumers to implement measures to manage and reduce CO 2 emissions. As a result, there is growing demand from each company for solutions to manage and reduce CO 2 emissions.

Mitsubishi Electric provides solutions that support digital transformation in manufacturing sites by software such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software. The company also sells inverters, motors, and other energy-saving equipment that help to reduce CO 2 emissions, as well as analysis and diagnosis software that support energy-saving.

Evercomm provides an ISO14064-1 based service for managing data on CO 2 emissions at the corporate level, a system that allows data verification by third-party certification organizations, and ISO14067 based software allowing calculation and management of the carbon footprint of products (CFP) at an individual product level. The company also provides software, primarily in the ASEAN region, that facilitates the development of decarbonization plans by identifying specific potential emission-reduction measures and simulating their potential effects.

Through their collaboration, the two companies will contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality for their customers by providing solutions that incorporate Evercomm’s software and Mitsubishi Electric’s products and software. By consolidating manufacturing site data of CO 2 emissions and reductions collected by Mitsubishi Electric’s SCADA using Evercomm’s management software, they will build an environment that enables more precise control of measures designed to achieve carbon-neutrality. Furthermore, based on aggregated data, Evercomm will enhance decarbonization planning support by its decarbonization simulation software, and Mitsubishi Electric will provide optimal energy-saving equipment and energy-saving support software that helps achieve CO 2 reductions and support for ongoing CO 2 reduction activities.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/