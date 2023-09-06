Sentar Wins Army Materiel Command Full and Open Enterprise Resource Planning Support Services Contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentar Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned small business specializing in advanced cyber intelligence solutions and technology, announced today it has been awarded Headquarters Army Materiel Command’s Enterprise Resource Planning support services contract to provide modernization, integration, and improvements to the Enterprise of the AMC. The award totals roughly $18M over five years.

The work under this contract enables HQ AMC to define personnel requirements and obtain the required resources to modernize, integrate, and improve Army ERPs. HQ AMC will collaborate with Headquarters Department of the Army, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, AMC’s Major Subordinate Commands including the Life Cycle Management Commands, supporting industrial base locations, distributed offices, and other Program Managers to integrate and modernize the Army logistics automation environment.

"We are excited to support AMC's ERP efforts," said Megan Park Director of Air, Ground, and Space programs at Sentar. "Building upon our years of experience supporting the Army, we look forward to serving HQ AMC on their continued efforts to modernize, integrate, and improve their support to our nation’s warfighters."

Sentar and teammates, cBEYONData and CodePlus, will perform the work over one base year with four options years. The work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Sentar, Inc.

Sentar is a leading cyber intelligence solutions provider focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence and analytics, and systems engineering to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; San Diego, California; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. Visit www.sentar.com for more information.