Energage and USA TODAY Forge Alliance to Celebrate National Top Workplaces Award

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energage, the HR technology and research company behind the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, announces a new partnership with USA TODAY, the national publication of Gannett and the USA TODAY Network. Together, they will identify, recognize, and celebrate organizations prioritizing people-first cultures with the prestigious Top Workplaces USA award.

Winning companies are determined by the results of a confidential and research-backed employee engagement survey, making the national award a genuine testament to a company’s commitment to an exceptional workplace experience.

"We are delighted to join forces with USA TODAY to publish the Top Workplaces USA award. This strategic alliance will spotlight exceptional organizations and amplify the significance of employee well-being across the organizational landscape," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “We are proud to empower employee voices and celebrate those prioritizing the workplace experience."

Since its inception in 2007, Top Workplaces has rapidly expanded its presence to more than 60 markets across the country, partnering with high-profile regional media outlets. From the beginning, Gannett and the USA TODAY Network have been an invaluable partner, championing Top Workplaces awards in 20 markets including the Detroit Free Press, The Arizona Republic, IndyStar, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and The Des Moines Register.

The strategic partnership between Energage and USA TODAY will significantly expand the reach of the distinguished award. Leveraging USA TODAY's extensive audience, the Top Workplaces USA award will garner unprecedented visibility, amplifying the recognition of exceptional workplaces on a national scale.

"We are proud of this important collaboration with Energage. There are few things more important to most Americans than the work environment in which they spend so much time every day. At USA TODAY, we applaud organizations that create nurturing workplaces where people can thrive personally and professionally,” said Terence Samuel, editor-in-chief of USA TODAY. “Through this partnership, we have a unique opportunity to celebrate companies with exceptional workplace cultures that put people first.”

Nominations for the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award are open until November 10, 2023. To participate, qualified companies must have a minimum of 150 U.S. employees and complete the required employee engagement survey by December 1, 2023. Visit www.topworkplaces.com/usatoday for more details.

About Energage:

Energage is an HR technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation's most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate where they stand in the market, and engage with employees.

About USA TODAY:

Since its introduction in 1982, USA TODAY has been a cornerstone of the national media landscape under its recognizable and respected brand. It also serves as the foundation for our newsroom network which allows for content sharing capabilities across our local and national markets. Through USA TODAY, we deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism to an engaged audience of approximately 75 million unique visitors each month across our digital platforms.