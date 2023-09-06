Breastfeeding Support Platform pumpspotting Raises $2.2M Series Seed II Round to Continue Expansion to Workplace, Retail & Commercial Environments

KITTERY, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--pumpspotting, the community-driven breastfeeding support platform building a baby-feeding friendly world, today announced a $2.2 million Series Seed II round led by Sincere Corporation and Maine Venture Fund, with participation from Unum Business Ventures and Maine Technology Institute. Having gained significant traction as both an employee benefit and a tech-enabled baby-feeding support solution that companies offer to employees, guests, customers, fans and visitors, pumpspotting is continuing to expand its service to the retail and health care environments. This new funding will support enterprise acceleration, continue pumpspotting’s commercial product expansion and allow them to launch pumpspotting Healthcare.

As the US care economy approaches $6 trillion and employers continue to increase family benefits spending, pumpspotting is poised to serve the organizations that recognize the massive business opportunity in creating a culture of support for parents navigating the complex baby-feeding journey. Additionally, enactment of the PUMP Act and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act this year has increased the necessity around providing lactation support within companies.

Founded in 2015, pumpspotting has served more than 70,000 parents, helping companies implement comprehensive lactation programs that remove the barriers faced by feeding parents, create inclusivity, and signal a commitment to women and families.

“Over the past eight years, we have watched a transformation begin as organizations of all sizes recognize the necessity and importance of supporting parents on feeding journeys,” said pumpspotting Founder & CEO Amy VanHaren. “We're excited to be leading the way with a business solution that bridges the gap between companies and parents, not only supporting compliance but also building inclusion and support of breastfeeding workers feeding both family and career.”

With a firm foundation in workplace lactation programs, pumpspotting has expanded in recent years outside of the workplace. A community-driven partnership with the Waukesha County Breastfeeding Coalition, for example, offers support to all people living and working in Waukesha County, WI. On Mother’s Day 2023, the Portland Sea Dogs became the first minor league baseball team to offer pumpspotting to all their fans. Workplaces like DraftKings, Consigli Construction and Ally Logistics have implemented pumpspotting to create more inclusive cultures.

“As a woman in logistics who has experienced the ‘before pumpspotting’ to the ‘after pumpspotting’ workplace, I can personally say the implementation of the program made a positive and significant difference in my return to work transition after having my second baby,” said Mickey DeJong, Head of Culture and Special Projects at Ally Logistics, which has implemented pumpspotting Workplace as their employee lactation support program. “Logistics is typically a male-dominated industry with a high burnout rate. Offering benefits like pumpspotting to employees is a great way to approach benefits from an inclusive perspective. Not only does it directly impact the employees who will utilize the benefit immediately, but it allows Ally to grow with their people as they grow their own families.”

“Sincere is a family of brands with heart. Our investment in pumpspotting is part of our commitment to grow technology that supports families during important life milestones,” said Matt Douglas, Founder & CEO, Sincere Corporation. “The team at pumpspotting has built a strong community-driven product and we’re excited to continue to support them in the next chapter of their growth.”

About pumpspotting

pumpspotting is the comprehensive baby-feeding support solution. Their tech-enabled program makes it easy for companies to create inclusive, feeding-friendly cultures while providing breastfeeding and pumping support to employees, patients, fans, and customers. With pumpspotting, parents get continuous, community-centric support and expert guidance to confidently navigate feeding—at work, home, and on-the-go; companies receive everything needed to support compliance with federal, state and city laws, as well as the implementation of effective lactation programs that attract, retain, and delight parents. For more information, visit pumpspotting.com.