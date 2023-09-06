LKS & Associates Expands to Denver, Bringing Holistic Speech-Language Therapy Services to the Region

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LKS & Associates, a leading nationwide clinic specializing in Childhood Apraxia of Speech, Myofunctional therapy and JASPER, today announced the opening of their new office in Denver, Colorado. Under the guidance of Lisa Klein, CCC-SLP COM—the world's first speech pathologist certified in the proven JASPER treatment approach targeting the foundations of social communication for children, including joint attention, imitation, and play—LKS & Associates brings unparalleled expertise to the region.

Developed by Dr. Connie Kasari at the University of California, Los Angeles, JASPER has undergone rigorous testing in randomized controlled trials involving nearly 500 children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and is one of two social communication interventions recommended by the UK-based National Institute for Health and Care Excellence as evidence-based (2013). This intervention, integrated into LKS & Associates' therapy practices, has shown significant improvements in joint engagement, social communication, and emotion regulation over time.

The clinic's commitment to excellence is further amplified by Klein’s world-class expertise and the collaboration with world renowned specialists in apraxia, Edythe A. Strand, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, and Dave Hammer, CCC-SLP, and Diane Bahr, MS, CCC-SLP, CIMI, and Suzanne Evans Morris, PhD, in the field of feeding disorders. These collaborations ensure that LKS & Associates remains at the forefront of innovative and evidence-based therapy techniques.

The clinic also specializes in pre and post care for frenectomies, working along side the patient’s doctor to maximize care.

Fundamental to the success of LKS & Associates is the clinic’s holistic approach to therapy, which considers not only the specific area of patient concern but also the broader context of the individual's overall well-being. This approach encompasses aspects such as breathing, eating, chewing, swallowing, and speech production. By taking a comprehensive view, LKS & Associates aims to uncover the root causes of communication and feeding challenges and implement effective interventions.

"We are incredibly excited to launch our new Denver office," said Lisa Klein, Founder and Director of LKS & Associates. "Recognizing the absence of our specialized services in this area, it became evident that there was a significant need for our unique approach. Conversations with doctors and fellow clinicians in the region only reinforced the fact that there is a pressing need for our distinctive expertise here, presenting us with a remarkable opportunity to bring our specialized services to benefit the community."

Klein will oversee the clinic's operations, while Alaa Elogbi, M.S., CCC-SLP, will see patients under Klein's direct supervision.

Alaa Elogbi, a licensed Speech-Language Pathologist at LKS & Associates, brings a wealth of experience in evaluating and treating various disorders, including articulation disorders, receptive and expressive language disorders, Autism, fluency, and developmental delays. Elogbi is also trained in the JASPER intervention and has a strong passion for working with children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder, focusing on social skills (pragmatic language) development. Alaa also specializes in myofunctional therapy, which may include "dysfunction of the lips, jaw, tongue, and/or oropharynx that interferes with normal growth, development, or function of other oral structures, the consequence of a sequence of events or lack of intervention at critical periods, which result in malocclusion and suboptimal facial development” (D’Onofrio, 2019).

LKS & Associates remains dedicated to delivering personalized and effective therapy to meet each child's unique needs. The Denver office, located at Jackson Place in Cherry Creek, 300 S. Jackson Place, Suite 405, Denver, CO 80209, offers both virtual and in-person appointments, providing flexibility and convenience for families seeking speech-language therapy services.

Parents interested in scheduling an appointment or seeking more information about LKS & Associates can visit their website at lksandassociates.com or contact the clinic directly at (310) 739-9337 or via email at scheduling@lksandassociates.com.

About LKS & Associates

LKS & Associates is a trusted provider of speech-language, myofunctional, feeding, and occupational therapy services for children. Led by Founder and Director Lisa Klein, CCC-SLP COM, the team at LKS brings over 20 years of experience working in private practice and rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. With locations in Los Angeles, New York City, and Denver, LKS & Associates embraces a holistic approach, understanding the interconnectedness of various aspects of a child's well-being, including breathing, eating, chewing, swallowing, and speech production. By taking this comprehensive view, LKS & Associates strives to address the root causes of communication challenges and implement effective interventions.

For more information, please visit lksandassociates.com.