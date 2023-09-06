Le Creuset Inspires Design Awe and Envy With the Debut of “The Final Touch Forecast”

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When curating a space, it’s the accessories that make all the difference – the finishing touches that bring a room together. The fresh flowers in the vase, the art on the walls, the cookware and baking dishes on the shelves. In kitchen and home design, the ultimate accessory is Le Creuset. Vibrantly colorful and presented in an array of surprising shapes that defy expectation, Le Creuset is designed to live on display.

In keeping with Le Creuset’s promise to deliver iconic products that maximize the joy of preparing and presenting, the brand today unveiled “The Final Touch Forecast,” spotlighting five kitchen and home décor predictions that provide inspirational advice and insight to anyone looking to elevate their aesthetic through the art of the “final touch.”

Developed in partnership with industry leading interior designers Ariel Okin and Dabito, and lifestyle expert Peter Som, Le Creuset’s forecast details how to seamlessly blend colors, materials and delightful surprises to bring self-expression and creativity to life:

Embrace Bold: Maximalist seeks mixed materials, patterns galore and a distinctly handcrafted sensibility shines through every corner of the kitchen, from glazed tiles to drawer pulls. Evoke nostalgia with rich, warm, saturated colors. Deep Artichaut green. Midnight Matte Navy blue. The wine-inspired Merlot tones of Rhône. Take it further with a patterned tiled backsplash. Paint floorboards, wallpaper, ceilings. Colorful appliances, baking dishes and serving pieces on shelves add visual appeal and contrast.

Nod To Neutral: A minimal aesthetic for maximum effect. Seek simplicity of form in neutral, natural colors like Meringue, Shallot, Oyster and Sea Salt for cookware and dinnerware. Natural materials like wood and stone can also anchor a space. A single slab material wrapped around the counter to provide organic continuity. And then add warmth with ceruse textured wood cabinetry or Zellige tiles with supple textures. Fewer brushstrokes, more to love. Now it has that personal touch.

Cozy Up Country: The new wave of farmhouse chic is here. Out with the all-white décor, aim for a palette that adds in period-authentic, rich colors like Olive, Nectar, Licorice, and of course, iconic Flame. Reclaimed wooden tables, shelves displaying your most used Dutch Oven, antique pieces, and unexpected elements like a China cabinet filled with favorite mixing bowls and tools will make your home feel personal, inviting and “lived in.” Cozy, chic, and comfortable.

Seek Sanctuary: Let your kitchen feed you in more ways than one – body, heart, and soul. More than merely functional, it provides an oasis to recharge, refresh, refocus on self-care. Even the process and rhythms of cooking can be relaxing as well. To help find that sense of zen, lean on color palettes that soothe. The serene turquoise blue waters of Caribbean are recharging. White encourages you to slow down. Warm greys create calm.

Combine New With Vintage: Put your most beloved keepsakes to use as pieces of kitchen curio. Blend your latest finds with all things old-timey, vintage, and thrifty – and surround yourself with items, both new and old, that mean something to you. Think Grandma’s Dutch Oven and your registry dinnerware. When everything old is new again, it’s easier to find your personal style and your home becomes a collection of memories in motion, conversation starters, and nuanced personal touches.

“Le Creuset is more than cookware. These coveted culinary companions double as beautiful and unexpected works of art that invite the eye and effortlessly telegraph one’s personal taste,” says Christopher Scinto, SVP Marketing & Sales at Le Creuset. “Whether consumers’ taste leans minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in-between, The Final Touch Forecast provides ways for everyone to express themselves.”

Le Creuset has been trusted by home cooks and master chefs for nearly 100 years. Beloved for the empowering performance it delivers, the personal style it expresses and the rich memories it creates, Le Creuset is and will continue to be the backbone of kitchens and homes around the world, now and for years to come.

To explore Le Creuset’s Final Touch Forecast and discover design inspiration for your home, visit LeCreuset.com.

About Le Creuset

For nearly a century, Le Creuset has been creating joy in the kitchen and beyond as the first in colorful cookware, the finest in quality and design and the favorite for generations. Le Creuset is honored to share in the meals, memories and traditions made by food lovers around the world with its unrivaled selection of bold, rich colors in a range of finishes and materials. To learn more about Le Creuset, visit www.LeCreuset.com or follow on social media @LeCreuset.

About Ariel Okin, Interior Designer

Ariel Okin is the founder of her eponymous interior design firm, Ariel Okin Interiors, a New York-based, full-service interior design firm specializing in luxury residential, commercial and hospitality projects across the country. In 2020, she launched her editorial and e-commerce platform, Fenimore Lane, which covers all aspects of the living vertical.

About Dabito, Interior Designer

Dabito is a designer, artist, photographer, and author. His use of bold color and eclectic maximalism cemented him as an always-refreshing and ever-evolving influence in the world of interior design. Dabito's debut design book, Old Brand New, empowers readers to harness the power of color and meaningful objects to tell a moving and personal story in their homes.

About Peter Som, Lifestyle Expert

Peter Som is an award-winning fashion designer, culinary creator and lifestyle expert. Long known for his signature use of color and pattern with streamlined feminine silhouettes in the fashion arena, his clothes have sold at top retailers worldwide. Peter is also just as widely known for his entertaining and love of food and is currently working on his debut cookbook.