Leading Middle East Energy Companies Select Blackline Safety

CALGARY, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced they secured new deals in the previous six months totaling over $1.3 million with three of the world’s leading energy companies in Oman, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The oil and gas giants are purchasing a combined 1,200 G7c and 200 G7x portable gas detectors, 50 G7 EXO area gas monitors and 40 G7 Bridges to protect their workers at various sites across the Middle East. Several deliveries have already been completed, with the balance of the hardware and service revenue to be realized over the next year. Blackline’s all-in-one solution for lone worker and gas detection improves frontline worker safety and optimizes operations by providing access to real-time information—making the company uniquely positioned to seize the global connected worker market with a compound annual growth rate of 20 percent.

“These deals are completely new connected gas detection contracts. We didn’t go in and replace competitors’ products. Customers are asking for connected safety in the field and remote locations, and Blackline Safety is the only provider that can fulfill this need with real-time visibility into what workers are experiencing on the job,” said Peter Attalla, Vice President, International Sales.

“Blackline has worked with our customers over the last two years to prove our technology in the region—and the feedback continues to be very positive. The reliability of our devices coupled with our real-time capabilities and our reporting suite, Blackline Analytics, set us apart. We started with piloting our lone worker solution, and now they are purchasing our full suite of gas detection products,” added Attalla.

This is the second time this year the company has announced major deals in the Middle East. In the first—reported in January 2023—Blackline was named a preferred supplier for major energy company in a deal valued over $1 million.

Blackline’s growth in the Middle East isn’t limited to equipment purchases. The company has also seen their rental business accelerate, with high demand for G7c and G7 EXO devices in Oman and Saudi Arabia.

“The growth in the region in the last year alone demonstrates the increased traction we are gaining globally,” said Attalla. “Companies around the world want to make sure their workers are protected while on the job, wherever the job, and Blackline’s solutions are filling the need to ensure workers have the confidence to get their job done safely and return home at the end of their day.”

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 200 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.