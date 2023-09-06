Foresite Cybersecurity adds Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero™ to their ProVision Platform for Continuous Security Posture Verification

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foresite today announced a new partnership with Horizon3.ai to integrate its NodeZero™ autonomous penetration testing technology with Foresite’s ProVision platform to deliver Managed Cyber Testing with Attacker’s View to Foresite partners and their customers. This new offering will further enable Foresite customers to simplify risk reduction, improve security operations, streamline security compliance, prioritize security tasks, and reduce the complexity of cybersecurity overall.

“We are excited to partner with Horizon3.ai to bring NodeZero’s powerful autonomous testing capability into our ProVision platform to better serve our customers,” says Marc Brungardt, Foresite’s President. “Our aim is to always be improving and innovating our platform to deliver game-changing capabilities. This partnership enables us to put powerful new insights into security teams’ hands to make autonomous pentesting a force multiplier with detailed attack paths, proof of exploitation, prioritized fix actions, and 1-click verification that the remediation was successful.”

The ProVision platform provides centralized log collection for correlation and visibility with a trained Security Operation Center team of analysts to monitor, investigate, and respond to threats. This cloud-based solution is vendor-agnostic, does not require an agent on every asset, and allows complete client visibility, rule customization, and a predictable fixed-cost model with no hidden usage fees.

NodeZero allows organizations to continuously find, fix, and verify their exploitable attack surface by chaining together harvested credentials, misconfigurations, dangerous product defaults, and exploitable vulnerabilities to achieve critical impacts like domain compromise and sensitive data exposure. The NodeZero platform empowers organizations to reduce their security risk and continuously improve their security posture.

“NodeZero provides our partners and their customers with unparalleled visibility into vulnerabilities that are truly exploitable, allowing them to remediate issues and verify that risks are being reduced,” says Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder, Horizon3.ai. “Today, cybersecurity risk assessments, powered by autonomous penetration testing, are becoming a continuous and valuable service, instead of being seen as a once-per-year pentesting effort.”

About Foresite

Foresite Cybersecurity delivers a comprehensive cybersecurity and compliance management solution through our proprietary ProVision platform. ProVision allows customers to streamline operations by providing various modules and services that can be customized to create a tailored SOC-as-a-Service solution. Foresite aims to provide high-quality solutions and exceptional value to its customers through a unified and efficient approach to security and compliance that goes beyond expectations.

About Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai was founded in 2019 by former industry and U.S. National Security veterans with the mission to help organizations see their networks through the eyes of the attacker and proactively fix problems that truly matter, improve the effectiveness of their security initiatives, and ensure that they are prepared to respond to real cyberattacks.