Crothall Healthcare and Beyond Clean Form Historic Partnership to Revolutionize Sterile Processing Education

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, two of the Sterile Processing industry’s biggest names, Crothall Healthcare and Beyond Clean, announced a landmark collaboration to develop an innovative educational curriculum for Sterile Processing professionals at hospitals across the United States.

As a leading provider of sterile processing services, Crothall Healthcare's collaboration with Beyond Clean, a leading figure in the realm of sterile processing education, marks a new era of high-quality training in healthcare. The partnership harnesses the cumulative knowledge and experience of both companies to equip sterile processing professionals with cutting-edge knowledge, improve patient safety, and raise the standards for sterile processing across the board.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Beyond Clean, an organization that shares our commitment to discipline, quality control, and continuous improvement in sterile processing," said Afif Escheik, BA, CHL, CER, CIS, CRCST, CST, Regional Director of Operations at Crothall Healthcare. "This partnership enhances our capacity to provide sterile processing professionals with the educational tools necessary to meet and exceed industry standards, reduce errors, and optimize productivity."

Crothall’s record of success in sterile processing has been built on its rigorous, data-driven methodologies that have yielded an audit compliance improvement of approximately 90%, process errors reduction by up to 50%, and productivity gains of up to 62%. In partnership with Beyond Clean, Crothall will take these lessons learned and implement them into the new curriculum.

Hank Balch, Founder & President of Beyond Clean, expressed his excitement about the partnership. "Our mission at Beyond Clean has always been to provide best-in-class education to sterile processing professionals. Collaborating with Crothall Healthcare, a company with an impeccable track record of achieving predictable outcomes and disciplined protocols, aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we can elevate the standard of sterile processing in the United States, making a significant impact on patient safety and quality of service."

The resulting curriculum from this collaboration is designed to suit a variety of care settings. From central hubs to children's healthcare locations, the objective is to provide sustainable high-value care across the healthcare organization, enhancing patient safety and reducing errors. This exciting partnership marks a significant step toward a safer, more efficient future in every aspect of surgical services.

For more information about this partnership and to explore the range of services offered by both Crothall Healthcare and Beyond Clean, visit www.crothall.com and www.beyondclean.net.

About Crothall Healthcare:

With over 30 years of healthcare experience, Crothall Healthcare is a premier provider of patient-centered support services, offering end-to-end solutions for a variety of care settings. Their Sterile Processing services blend years of healthcare experience, clinical discipline, and best practices to provide efficient and effective services.

About Beyond Clean:

Beyond Clean is a global leader in sterile processing educational content. With a deep-rooted passion for sterile processing, Beyond Clean's mission is to equip frontline professionals with the insight, education, and support they need to fight dirty, every instrument, every time.