Luminary Cloud and Spatial Corp. Collaborate to Optimize the CAE Workflow

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luminary Cloud, the revolutionary new cloud-native Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) platform, and Spatial Corp, the leading 3D software development toolkit provider for design, manufacturing, and engineering solutions, today announced a collaboration aimed to empower CAD/CAE Engineers and their management with state-of-the-art capabilities, enabling seamless ingestion of commercial and open-source CAD models onto Luminary’s CAE platform.

Spatial Corp. helps enable Luminary Cloud’s Realtime Engineering

Luminary Cloud is known for its Realtime Engineering, offering users faster engineering cycles and quicker insights. During development, Luminary Cloud designed its new platform for advanced interoperability and meshing functionalities. As the industry standard for this domain, Spatial Corp stood out for its reputation, proven track record, experience building applications across multiple industries, and involvement with Dassault Systèmes’ CATIA modeling kernel.

“Luminary Cloud is driving innovation in the CAE industry, and our collaboration will contribute to reshaping the CAE landscape. Spatial has maintained a close partnership with Luminary Cloud throughout its development to help craft solutions that complement the capabilities of its platform,” said Jean-Marc Guillard, CEO, Spatial Corp.

In this collaboration, Luminary Cloud is leveraging Spatial’s powerful 3D InterOp component, 3D Precise Mesh, and the 3D ACIS Modeler. These tools enable Luminary Cloud to convert various CAD formats into the Luminary Cloud platform seamlessly. Once converted into the ACIS format, ACIS’ cleanup capabilities help repair models, and the Boolean operations create the necessary solver domains. Harnessing these industry-leading capabilities, Luminary Cloud can seamlessly ingest and mesh CAD data, facilitating the creation of super-computer class, highly accurate simulations for its customers.

“The secular shifts in energy transfer, transportation, sustainability, and water are going to drive the redesign of almost everything we experience,” said Srinivasan Arunajatesan, Director of Engineering at Luminary Cloud. “These demands must be met with greater capability, more performance, and faster-to-answer platforms to help create the new designs necessary to solve very real problems. We are partnering with Spatial to help us build just such a platform.”

About Luminary Cloud

Luminary Cloud is an early-stage tech startup focused on innovation that taps the nearly infinite performance and availability of the cloud to accelerate enterprise industrial R&D. The company is developing its initial product, currently in beta, in stealth mode.

About Spatial Corp.

Spatial Corp, a Dassault Systèmes subsidiary, is the leading provider of 3D software development toolkits for technical applications across a broad range of industries. Spatial 3D modeling, 3D visualization, and CAD translation software development toolkits help application developers deliver market-leading products, maintain focus on core competencies, and reduce time-to-market. For over 35 years, Spatial’s 3D software development toolkits have been adopted by many of the world’s most recognized software developers, manufacturers, research institutes, and universities. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Spatial has offices in the USA, Germany, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spatial.com.