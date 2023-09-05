Resonant Sciences Announces Strategic Investment from Cerberus

DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resonant Sciences (“Resonant”), an expert in aerospace survivability solutions, today announced a strategic investment from an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (“Cerberus”), a global leader in alternative investing with a dedicated platform focused on supply chain integrity and national security.

Established in 2015 by six founders, Resonant is a premier payload and survivability company that pioneers and delivers advanced technology solutions and hardware to serve the United States defense community. Resonant’s primary business areas include: Advanced Apertures; Modeling, Measurements, and Digital Engineering; and Integrated Electronic Systems.

Since its inception, the Company has grown to over 150 employees and operates in more than 100,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space in the Dayton region. In the past year and a half, Resonant has opened additional engineering and manufacturing facilities in Virginia, Michigan, and Colorado. The Company’s team of engineers and subject-matter experts serve a customer base of commercial and government organizations spanning land, sea, air, and space domains.

In partnership with Cerberus’ Supply Chain and Strategic Opportunities platform, Resonant will continue to pursue its growth trajectory and believes it will stand well-positioned to meet increased customer demand for its technologies, subsystems, and hardware solutions. This capital investment and Cerberus’ operational and technology resources will support the advancement of Resonant’s facilities, capabilities, and robust pipeline of products for next-generation platforms.

“ We are extremely excited to establish this partnership with the team at Cerberus,” said J. Micah North, CEO and Co-Founder of Resonant. “ Cerberus has assembled a team of experts across critical national security domains that should further accelerate the growth and fielding of Resonant’s systems. Importantly, they understand our mission and DNA and are committed to supporting our long-term growth.”

Michael Palmer, Managing Director for Cerberus’ Supply Chain and Strategic Opportunities, added: “ Resonant’s solutions across the aerospace technology ecosystem are strengthening our nation’s defense in key areas. We’re excited to work with Micah, Ron, and the entire Resonant team to support their continued growth and innovation.”

Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor to Resonant Sciences in connection with this investment.

Resonant Sciences was founded in 2015 and has become a highly respected payload and survivability company serving the United States defense community. The company works in three primary business areas: Advanced Apertures; Modeling, Measurements, and Digital Engineering; and Integrated Electronic Systems. Each area is comprised of experts in the field committed to developing advanced capabilities. With our vertical integration and dynamic culture, Resonant is able to quickly go from prototype to operational system. This structure has allowed us to rapidly design, build, test, and produce numerous operational systems used in today’s fight. Resonant Sciences is dedicated to solving the most challenging of our warfighters' problems.

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global leader in alternative investing with approximately $60 billion in assets under management across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate strategies. We invest across the capital structure where we believe our integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities create an edge to improve performance and drive long-term value. Our tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies to seek strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors. For more information about our people and platforms, visit us at www.cerberus.com