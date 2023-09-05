Navy Federal Credit Union and Feeding America® Launch No Plate Left Behind to Fight Hunger in the Military Community

Navy Federal Credit Union and Feeding America launch No Plate Left Behind to help fight hunger in the military community.

VIENNA, Va. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navy Federal Credit Union and Feeding America, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, launched No Plate Left Behind to raise awareness about military food insecurity and help servicemembers, veterans, and their families put food on their tables.

Over one million veterans and their families experience food insecurity—working hard each day to provide for their household. Food security challenges in the United States are more common than many people may realize; in fact, nearly 34 million people, including 9 million children, experience food insecurity in the United States.

Navy Federal is working to end food insecurity by collecting donations in a digital-first way for military members, veterans, and their families experiencing hunger.

Until October 31, Navy Federal members interested in participating can get involved by filling up a virtual mess hall plate of food and making a donation to Feeding America. To get started, scan the QR code on No Plate Left Behind printed materials and digital signs at a Navy Federal branch location. Donations are also accepted online by visiting www.noplateleftbehind.com.

“As a military-focused organization, we care deeply about the causes that mean the most to our active-duty servicemembers, veterans and their families,” said Navy Federal President & CEO Mary McDuffie. “Our team members also lean into that commitment, dedicating countless hours each year to support local communities where we serve. By raising awareness about food insecurity and supporting efforts to remove barriers to accessing food, we can help find a solution for this nationwide challenge.”

In observance of Hunger Action Month in September, Navy Federal is also providing hands-on volunteer opportunities for all employees, such as hosting in-person and virtual education events to explore hunger challenges facing different communities, as well as encouraging participation in food drives and distribution of meals to increase the impact in local communities across the nation.

Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America has helped distribute 5.3 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need over the last year.

“Unfortunately, hunger is a reality for millions of people across the country, including one in four active-duty servicemembers,” said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “We’re grateful for dedicated partners like Navy Federal Credit Union, who are committed to supporting food banks that are working every day to make it easier for servicemembers, their families and communities to receive the food they need to thrive.”

This year, Navy Federal employees have used nearly 23,000 hours of volunteer leave to improve the communities where they live and serve. Team members in the Florida Panhandle, for example, have packed over half a million meals with Feeding the Gulf Coast. Over 700 employee volunteers have donated more than 1,500 volunteer hours thus far in 2023 to support the nonprofit’s mission.

For more information on how Navy Federal is joining the fight against food insecurity in the military community, visit www.navyfederal.org/fighthunger.

Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving 13 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of 24,000 and has a global network of more than 350 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

Feeding America: Feeding America® is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

*One hundred percent of donations go to Feeding America food banks with large military populations in their service areas. Food banks are identified by 2023 Census Data. Donations will be provided for unrestricted use towards each food bank’s areas of greatest need.