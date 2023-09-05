EyeSouth Partners Affiliates with Retina and Vitreous of Texas, Representing Its 38th Affiliation and First Retina Practice in Texas

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Retina and Vitreous of Texas (“RVT”), one of Houston’s leading retina-only practices. The affiliation represents EyeSouth’s thirty-eighth overall and the network’s first retina-only affiliation in the state of Texas. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Olympus Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the U.S. EyeSouth's affiliate network encompasses 38 practices and over 300 doctors delivering medical and surgical eye care services across more than 180 locations. This includes 19 surgery centers strategically situated throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Illinois, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Retina and Vitreous of Texas has served the greater Houston market for more than 25 years, been involved in upwards of 180 medical publications, and developed a nationally-renowned fellowship program that was originally established in 1997. Today, the practice is led by a team of six board-certified, fellowship-trained physicians who are leaders not only in patient care but also the teaching and training of future vitreoretinal surgeons.

“RVT is thrilled to be EyeSouth’s first retina-only focused partner in the state of Texas,” said Dr. Joseph Khawly. “We look forward to working with the EyeSouth family of practices in Houston and expanding our presence throughout this great city and beyond!”

“We are excited to partner with EyeSouth in expanding what RVT has built; a legacy on providing the best personalized patient-centered retinal care in Houston and offering leading medical and surgical therapies for vitreoretinal diseases,” shared Dr. Emmanuel Chang. “This affiliation will allow RVT to further expand what our trademark values are: quality, integrity, and personalized attentive medicine. It is our relentless focus to provide the very best for our patients, restore sight, expand innovative clinical research, and help reshape the future of vitreoretinal care.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have such a reputable retina-only practice join us, especially in such a high-growth market like Houston,” said Dr. Atul Sharma, Georgia Retina vitreoretinal specialist and EyeSouth Board Member. “It’s clear that the mission at RVT of providing premier vitreoretinal care permeates through the entire practice, and we can’t wait to see how our partnership helps strengthen that mission in the future.”

To learn more about a partnership with EyeSouth Partners, visit www.eyesouthpartners.com or contact Chris O’Dekirk, VP of M&A and Business Development, chris.odekirk@eyesouthpartners.com.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of over 300 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 180 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Illinois, North Carolina, and South Carolina. EyeSouth is backed by Olympus Partners, a Connecticut-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.