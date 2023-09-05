StorPool Seamlessly Integrates with Proxmox to Provide Critical Advantages in Virtual Environments

SOFIA, Bulgaria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StorPool Storage today announced its deep integration with Proxmox Virtual Environment (VE). This allows IT teams using Proxmox VE to leverage a best-in-class block-storage data platform, running on standard servers available as a fully managed storage-as-a-service (STaaS) bundle. So now, any company utilizing Proxmox can achieve end-to-end automation allowing its IT teams to focus on strategic projects rather than managing individual components.

Proxmox VE is a complete, open-source server management platform for enterprise virtualization. It tightly integrates the KVM hypervisor and Linux Containers (LXC), software-defined storage and networking functionality on a single platform. StorPool’s integration with Proxmox delivers all the benefits of a latest generation data storage software platform to Proxmox users - providing millions of IOPS for even the most demanding applications, high-availability spanning racks and allowing administrators to do their work way more efficiently - from creating and starting virtual machines in seconds; resizing VMs and their virtual disks online; migrating VMs from server to server or from one performance tier to another tier online; creating snapshots, clones and templates in split second and enabling Quality of Service (QoS) controls per volume – all through an API or without leaving the Proxmox management GUI.

“StorPool sets the standard for reliability, blazing performance, and truly extraordinary support,” stated Johan Kooijman, CEO at Cloud.nl. “While Proxmox is a really configurable, stable and well supported cloud management system we wanted to keep using the outstanding StorPool storage platform. StorPool offered us not only a deep integration between Proxmox and the storage system, but also a clear, easy, and very well supported migration path to Proxmox from our previous solution. The combination of these two solutions LITERALLY helps our crew sleep better at night.”

StorPool Storage with Proxmox VE offers several advantages for virtual environments. With the addition of StorPool Storage, an ultra-fast and effortless block storage platform, Proxmox users can:

Simplify Operations – Reduce the time required for operational tasks, which results in faster introduction of new services and innovation, and easier employee onboarding and training.

– Reduce the time required for operational tasks, which results in faster introduction of new services and innovation, and easier employee onboarding and training. Reduce Outages – Eliminate outages caused by hardware failure and human errors during tedious manual tasks and protect systems from downtime and loss of data.

– Eliminate outages caused by hardware failure and human errors during tedious manual tasks and protect systems from downtime and loss of data. Have an Always-On Environment – Non-disruptively deploy software updates, patches, and hardware swap-outs so that IT can focus on real business at hand.

– Non-disruptively deploy software updates, patches, and hardware swap-outs so that IT can focus on real business at hand. Reduce vendor lock-in – Deploy, upgrade, and grow an environment by using cost-efficient commodity hardware.

– Deploy, upgrade, and grow an environment by using cost-efficient commodity hardware. Experience End-to-End Automation – native integration for seamless management of your virtual infrastructure from the Proxmox user interface.

– native integration for seamless management of your virtual infrastructure from the Proxmox user interface. Solve staff bottlenecks - by having a Fully managed Storage as a service StorPool will manage the tedious work of building, deploying, managing, and updating storage, so customer teams can focus on their core business and do more with less.

StorPool Storage is designed for workloads that demand extreme reliability and low latency. It enables deploying high-performance, linearly scalable primary storage systems on commodity hardware to serve large-scale clouds' data storage and data management needs. With StorPool, businesses streamline their IT operations by connecting a single storage system to all their cloud platforms while benefiting from its utterly hands-off approach to storage infrastructure. The StorPool team designs, deploys, tunes, monitors, and maintains each storage system so that end-users experience fast and reliable services while its customers’ tech teams dedicate their time to the projects that aim to grow their business.

“Proxmox is a visible player in the open-source virtualization management platform world, and with the seamless integration of StorPool Storage with Proxmox VE, IT teams receive cascading levels of benefits that make their lives easier. From data storage as code, to eliminating the need for scheduled downtime to the insurance of SLAs, through its STaaS delivery - this integration fortifies the advantages of Proxmox while minimizing the risks and headaches of managing data storage,” said Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool Storage.

About Proxmox Server Solutions

Proxmox is a provider of powerful yet easy-to-use open-source server virtualization software. Enterprises, regardless of size, sector or industry use the stable, secure, and scalable Proxmox solutions to deploy efficient, agile, and simplified IT infrastructures, minimize total cost of ownership, and avoid vendor lock-in. Proxmox also offers commercial support and training services to ensure business continuity to its customers. Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH was established in 2005 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a primary data storage platform designed for modern, large-scale cloud infrastructure. The platform delivers the speed, agility, scalability, and price/performance required by modern applications and business demands. StorPool customers are IT service providers building public, private and hybrid clouds - Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises and SaaS vendors. The StorPool Storage platform is a Storage as a Service (STaaS) offering, with a bring your own servers model. It combines software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems. Learn more about StorPool Storage and how we accelerate the world by storing data more productively! For more information on Proxmox: For more information contact the Proxmox team at StorPool at: proxmox@storpool.com