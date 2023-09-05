Fall Back into Fitness with Pure Barre’s Annual Fall Fit Challenge, Returning September 5

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The fall season signifies back-to-school, pumpkin spice, and changing leaves, but it has also become synonymous with Pure Barre’s most popular challenge, the Fall Fit Challenge. Pure Barre, the most-effective full-body barre workout, announced today the return of its Fall Fit Challenge for the 5th year, which kicks off today and runs through November 3, 2023. The challenge encourages members and new clients to complete 30 classes in 60 days.

During a time of year when people resume busy autumn and school year routines, the Fall Fit Challenge invites them to prioritize their health and wellness in a supportive, communal environment. Last year, nearly 40,000 participants joined the challenge, with almost 30,000 of them completing it. This year, Pure Barre hopes to top that number, with the two new class formats, Pure Barre Align™ and Pure Barre Define™, to add to their challenge class offerings this year.

“As we head into fall routines, regular exercise provides immunity boosts as well as physical and mental health benefits,” said Cheri Tennill, Chief Marketing Officer of Pure Barre. “This is the thought process behind our Fall Fit Challenge, and our members have proven year after year that fall is indeed the season to ‘raise the barre’ and tackle their health and wellness goals head-on. We are excited to bring back this popular challenge for its 5th year, and see thousands of people’s lives changed through the power of barre!”

All Pure Barre’s signature class types – Pure Barre: Classic, Empower, Align and Define – count toward the Fall Fit Challenge, as well as intensives, XPASS classes, outdoor classes, and classes booked through ClubReady. The addition of Define, the new strength-focused class format that launched in July, to Pure Barre’s schedule is a prime workout for runners, cyclists and other athletes looking to cross-train for fall events, including marathons, triathlons and more. Define leans into strength training, utilizing heavier weights ranging from five to 20 pounds, a unique difference from the lighter weights typically used in other Pure Barre class formats.

Offering an effective full-body workout focused on low-impact, high-intensity movements that improve strength and flexibility for everybody, Pure Barre has quickly become one of the largest franchised fitness brands in the world. Founded in 2001, the company has opened 650 studios and is still actively growing. For more information about Pure Barre and the Fall Fit Challenge, visit https://www.purebarre.com/ or download the Pure Barre app.

ABOUT PURE BARRE:

Founded in 2001, Pure Barre is the largest barre brand by number of studios, offering a range of effective, low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Pure Barre has five signature class formats including introductory, classic barre, interval training, resistance training, and restorative stretching. Its high quality instructors receive specialized multi-tiered training allowing for class format and choreography to be refreshed on a quarterly basis. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 each year and the Fastest-Growing Franchises in three years running as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000, Pure Barre is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about Pure Barre, visit https://www.purebarre.com/.