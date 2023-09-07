Bristol Myers Squibb Celebrates a Decade of Its Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Cross-Country Bike Ride in Support of the V Foundation for Cancer Research

Pediatric cardiac nurse, Chris Haughey, is cycling in Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer from Boise, ID to Salt Lake City, UT in honor of his wife, Jennie, who was diagnosed with stage 3c colon cancer in 2018 (Photo: Bristol Myers Squibb)

All Bristol Myers Squibb employees embarking on the ~3,000 mile cross-country bike ride have been personally impacted by cancer and are passionate about fundraising to help advance cancer research (Photo: Bristol Myers Squibb)

Taking off in Cannon Beach, OR, nine teams of riders will cycle cross-country to the Jersey Shore, with each team riding ~225 miles over three days (Photo: Bristol Myers Squibb)

Taking off in Cannon Beach, OR, nine teams of riders will cycle cross-country to the Jersey Shore, with each team riding ~225 miles over three days (Photo: Bristol Myers Squibb)

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With cancer patients top of mind, teams of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) employees will celebrate a decade of Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer (C2C4C) this year and cycle nearly 3,000 miles from Oregon to New Jersey with the goal of raising $1 million in support of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Since its inception in 2014, Bristol Myers Squibb employees – who have all been personally impacted by cancer – have come together to raise more than $11.3 million for cancer research in the United States. The ride has since expanded to Europe, Japan and Latin America where employees raise funds for international cancer organizations.

Today the first team of riders takes off from Cannon Beach, Oregon, where each rider will cycle approximately 225 miles over a three-day period before handing off to the next team taking the ride cross country. Among the more than 126 riders participating in this epic cycling event is Chris Haughey, a pediatric cardiac nurse and a father of three who is riding for his wife, Jennie, who was diagnosed with stage 3c colon cancer in 2018.

“Having dedicated the last four years of my life to supporting my wife through her battle with cancer, I understand the effect this disease has on patients and their loved ones, so it’s important to me to show up for others who are going through such a difficult, uncertain time,” said Chris. “Jennie’s strength and devotion to our three sons despite her challenging journey are an inspiration, and I’m honored to ride in her name to help fund vital research. I’m equally proud to work for a company that is so committed to making a difference.”

Funds donated to the V Foundation support innovative cancer research at prominent cancer centers nationwide. The money raised this year will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Bristol Myers Squibb, up to $500,000.

“It is awe-inspiring to think about how Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer has grown over the last 10 years – from a small group of employees looking to make a difference to this year’s highly anticipated, multi-country event – which speaks to the incredible passion our colleagues have for transforming the lives of people with cancer,” said Catherine Owen, Senior Vice President, General Manager of U.S. Cardiovascular, Immunology, and Oncology, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Patients are at the center of everything we do. Every day, we work to drive progress in cancer research, but we know we can’t do it alone. For our employees, Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer is more than a bike ride, it’s a way to honor loved ones and go above-and-beyond to support life-saving research.”

“Cancer is very personal to so many people – whether you’ve been diagnosed or you have a loved one affected by the disease – and Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer is the perfect demonstration of how one person can truly make a difference in the lives of others,” said Shane Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. “The V Foundation cannot overstate how much we value the continued partnership and support from Bristol Myers Squibb and their commitment to funding game-changing research that will help us achieve Victory Over Cancer®.”

What began as Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer in the United States in 2014 expanded to Europe in 2016, Japan in 2021 and Latin America in 2022. Now in its eighth year, the Country 2 Country 4 Cancer Europe ride will feature more than 90 Bristol Myers Squibb employees riding from Munich, Germany to London, United Kingdom for nearly 2,200 kilometers from September 1-18 in support of European cancer organizations who are members of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). In its third year, from September 21-October 11, the Continent 2 Continent 4 Cancer Japan ride will feature more than 70 employees riding from Makuhari, Chiba to Otemachi, Tokyo for nearly 2,100 kilometers with the goal of raising funds for CancerNet Japan (CNJ). From December 2-13, the second annual Continent 2 Continent 4 Cancer Latin America ride will have more than 55 Bristol Myers Squibb employees cycling between Pucón, Chile and Puerto Varas, Chile for nearly 1,500 kilometers with the goal of raising funds for Latin American cancer organizations who are members of the UICC. Over the past 10 years, nearly 2,000 riders in more than 30 countries have cycled more than 50,000 miles, raising more than $14 million for cancer research organizations around the world.

For more information, or to support the riders in the 2023 Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride, please visit cancerbikeride.org or follow the ride on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn by using #C2C4C23.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded over $310 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee and ad-hoc reviewers. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V Foundation is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

philanthropy-news