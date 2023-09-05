New Partnership: Intuiflow by Demand Driven Technologies and SKU Science Elevate Demand Planning Excellence

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Demand Driven Technologies, an emerging leader in supply chain management solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with SKU Science, a frontrunner in fast and effective demand planning and forecasting. This collaboration brings together two industry-leading innovators to empower businesses with unparalleled agility and resilience in their supply chains.

Embedding SKU Science's cutting-edge forecasting capabilities into Demand Driven Technologies' Intuiflow software will enable users to harness the power of data-driven decision-making and achieve optimal results in their Sales & Operations Execution and Planning processes. (S&OE/S&OP).

Seamless Forecasting with Intuiflow's Demand Planning Application

With Intuiflow's Demand Planning application, users can generate accurate and timely forecasts effortlessly. Leveraging historical data and analyzing 644 statistical combinations, the platform automatically identifies the best forecast at any level. Custom machine learning models tailored to specific datasets offer additional options, providing a truly personalized forecasting experience.

Foster Ongoing Enhancements and Collaboration

The integration of data from various stakeholders and departments allows for the establishment of unified demand plans, fostering enhanced collaboration throughout the organization. Regular assessments of business performance can be made by comparing it to both the fiscal year budget and the previous year's results. Utilizing Intuiflow's Dashboard feature, users can seamlessly compare actuals to the annual budget, enabling insightful financial improvements.

Erik Bush, CEO of Demand Driven Technologies, Comments:

“Our Intuiflow solution is quickly becoming the Supply Chain Planning solution of choice for both large enterprise and mid-market clients. Our partnership with SKU Science enables us to further extend the supply chain performance improvements our clients are achieving.”

Stephane Leclercq, CEO of SKU Science, Adds:

“By introducing advanced demand planning capabilities to Intuiflow, we are enabling businesses of all sizes to supercharge their operational efficiency and strategic agility. Now, they can enjoy an even more holistic and intuitive suite of tools to drive their success.”

For more information on the groundbreaking capabilities of this partnership, please contact info@demanddriventech.com.

About Demand Driven Technologies: Demand Driven Technologies is a leading provider of supply chain management solutions, offering innovative tools and methodologies that enable businesses to adapt and excel in today's complex supply chain environment. With a customer-centric approach, Demand Driven Technologies empowers organizations to achieve optimal inventory levels, reduce lead times, and improve overall supply chain performance.

About SKU Science: Launched in 2018, SKU Science has rapidly become a trailblazer in supply chain management. Harnessing the power of modern web technologies and Big Data, SKU Science delivers solutions that are not only robust but also user-friendly and easily deployed – a perfect fit for businesses of all sizes. With this fusion of cutting-edge technology and ease of use, SKU Science has established itself as a prime mover in the realm of demand planning.