 Mobile Cleanrooms - Chemtrade chooses Modular Devices for new cleanroom in their expanding Cairo, Ohio UltraPure Sulfuric Acid Facility

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modular Devices, experts in mobile cleanrooms, have been selected by Chemtrade Refinery Services Inc. (“Chemtrade”), a North American leader in UltraPure Sulfuric Acid manufacturing, to create a new ISO 4 trace metals mobile cleanroom as part of Chemtrade’s Cairo, Ohio facility expansion.

UltraPure Sulfuric Acid, critical to the semiconductor industry, is created through an exacting process that can’t tolerate airborne impurities. With the Semiconductor Fabrication Sector seeing incredible growth, demand for UltraPure Sulfuric Acid is increasing. Chemtrade’s Cairo, Ohio expansion is part of a plan to increase production capability.

The new Modular Devices’ prefabricated mobile cleanroom, delivering ISO Class 4 level air purification, will feature more than 300 air changes per hour via ceiling mounted Ultra-low Penetration Air (ULPA) filters covering more than 60% of the ceiling area throughout the sampling and testing rooms.

Greg Mink, Modular Devices CEO, shared, “We are excited to have been chosen by Chemtrade for this challenging project. Our trace-metals mobile cleanrooms allow us to showcase our design/build skills in the construction of a unique cleanroom designed to be operational the day it arrives on site. This approach significantly reduces time and cost for Chemtrade while expanding their capabilities overnight.”

THE NEW PREFAB TRACE METALS MOBILE CLEANROOM CONSISTS OF:

Three separate units to be assembled on-site to form the complete cleanroom complex.

Two units will create the ISO Class 4 cleanroom areas.

And one unit will house the mechanical systems.

Chris Patterson, Vice President, Cleanrooms at Modular Devices, commented, “The experience of working with Chemtrade on this project has been exceptional. The confidence Chemtrade has placed in Modular Devices to deliver their trace-metals mobile cleanroom for the Cairo, Ohio facility speaks volumes about our team and in-house capabilities.”

The new mobile cleanroom project is on a fast track and is expected to ‘go live’ in Fall 2023.