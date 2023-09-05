Flat Footed LLC Comments on Termination of Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Merger with Office Properties Income Trust

WILSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flat Footed LLC (together with its affiliates, “FFL” or “we”), a top shareholder of Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) (“DHC” or the “Company”) and the owner of approximately 9.8% of the Company’s outstanding common shares, today commented on DHC’s termination of its merger agreement with Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) (“OPI”).

Marc Andersen, Managing Member of FFL, commented:

“ We are pleased that management and the Board of Trustees concluded that the transaction with OPI is not in the best interests of DHC and its shareholders. In recent months, a critical mass of shareholders and independent proxy advisory firms voiced their dissatisfaction with the consideration and strategic rationale for the proposed deal.

FFL looks forward to putting this campaign behind us and working with DHC leadership to expeditiously pursue superior paths. We continue to believe that a standalone DHC can address its near-term debt maturities and realize the full potential of the Company’s senior housing portfolio to ultimately maximize shareholder value.”

About Flat Footed

Flat Footed LLC is a special situation, value-oriented investment management firm focused on leveraged, asset-heavy companies with complex capital structures. The Flat Footed LLC team has cumulatively managed $2.8 billion since founding their first fund together in 1999. For more information, visit www.flatfootedllc.com.