Immervision Awarded $5.7 Million Contract from DRDC to Develop Panoramic Imaging Systems

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immervision, the world’s leading developer of advanced vision systems combining optics, image processing, and sensor fusion technology, is pleased to announce the award of a $5.7 million contract from Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) for the design and development of panoramic imaging components and systems. This contract underscores Immervision’s industry leading expertise and commitment to creating solutions to see beyond human vision that offer an extended field of view in all environments, vital for situational awareness and operational effectiveness.

“Our technology offers wide-angle vision systems featuring Smart Pixel Management, which holds significant potential across diverse applications,” explains Alessandro Gasparini, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Immervision. “I am proud of what our team has accomplished and look forward to our partnership with the DRDC where we will continue to revolutionize how we perceive and interact with our environment.”

Immervision has been involved in vision system designs for highly complex applications such as aerospace cameras, stratospheric balloons as well as commercial applications from video surveillance, action cameras, automotive, IoT to mobile phones. The unparalleled quality provided by Immervisions panoramic imaging technology, components and systems have had a profound impact globally in products innovation and the development of new solutions for complex imaging challenges.

About Immervision

With over 20 years of innovation, Immervision creates solutions that see beyond human vision. Its Deep Seeing technology and renowned experts in wide-angle optical design and image processing enable smart devices with superhuman eyes to capture high quality visual and contextual data. The company invents, customizes, and licenses wide-angle lenses and imaging software technology for AI, machine vision and user applications, from capture to display, in the mobile, automotive, robotics, security, and other industrial and consumer product industries. For more information: www.immervision.com.